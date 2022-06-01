https://sputniknews.com/20220601/france-must-rethink-security-ahead-of-2024-olympics-after-champions-league-final-mayhem-1095913067.html

France Must Rethink Security Ahead of 2024 Olympics After Champions League Final Mayhem

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - France should investigate and draw security lessons from fan turmoil at the Champions League final in Paris as it prepares to host... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

The United Kingdom and Liverpool Football Club called for a probe after thousands of Liverpool fans with no or fake tickets blocked entrances to the Paris stadium and assaulted security guards, prompting the latter to use crowd control tools. French officials blamed British fans for the chaos.Chaotic scenes have highlighted failures in the public security strategy, Myard said, although he argued that rowdy English fans had seriously complicated the work of French police in the past. The French sports ministry held a meeting on Monday to look at what went wrong.Russia's second largest city St. Petersburg won the right to host the UEFA final but the game was delayed over the pandemic and eventually moved to Paris after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.A Russian football official and member of the national football governing body told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the French had too little time to prepare for the big game.The official wished France success in hosting the Olympics. He said he hoped that Russian athletes and football teams would return to international sports events despite the geopolitical standoff.Most international sports organisations followed the International Olympic Committee’s guidance to exclude Russia's teams and athletes from competitions. Russian male and female football teams were removed from World Cup qualifiers.

