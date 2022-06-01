https://sputniknews.com/20220601/fans-concerned-after-elton-john-spotted-in-wheelchair-ahead-of-jubilee-performance-1095926489.html

Fans Concerned After Elton John Spotted in Wheelchair Ahead of Jubilee Performance

Fans Concerned After Elton John Spotted in Wheelchair Ahead of Jubilee Performance

01.06.2022

Sir Elton John has been spotted in a wheelchair shortly before his Platinum Jubilee performance, raising concerns over his health.The iconic singer was seen in a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany on 27 May as he was heading home to Nice after one of his European shows.It was earlier suggested that his performance might be pre-recorded because of John being on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Nonetheless, the photos had social media users worried.This is not the first time the singer has been seen using a wheelchair. In 2019, he had to use one after he sprained his ankle. This time, however, the cause remains unclear.The special concert marking 70 years of UK Queen Elizabeth II on the throne is to kick off on Saturday, 4 June. Aside from Elton John, the show will see performances from Queen & Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, Craig David, British Eurovision star Sam Ryder, with Diana Ross to close the show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

