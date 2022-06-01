https://sputniknews.com/20220601/experiencei-will-never-forget-gareth-bale-bids-adieu-to-real-madrid-with-heartfelt-tribute-1095917841.html

'Experience...I Will Never Forget': Gareth Bale Bids Adieu to Real Madrid With Heartfelt Tribute

'Experience...I Will Never Forget': Gareth Bale Bids Adieu to Real Madrid With Heartfelt Tribute

The Welsh superstar, whose relationship with Real Madrid's management and fans soured in the last few seasons, is leaving the club on a high note, having... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T12:40+0000

2022-06-01T12:40+0000

2022-06-01T12:41+0000

sport

sport

sport

gareth bale

real madrid

fc real madrid

farewell

football

football

football star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095918950_0:52:3072:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_f0af0d207a1bec6c6486a58856a20563.jpg

Gareth Bale has delivered an emotional message to Real Madrid supporters in a heartfelt post on social media, with the 32-year-old football star declaring that it was an "incredible experience" to play for Los Blancos, something he will "never forget"."I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more. To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," he added.Bale arrived at the club in 2013 and quickly became the darling of the Madrid faithful, having helped them to their 10th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title against Atletico Madrid in 2014.Subsequently, Bale became a part of the Real folklore as he went on to score a highly impressive 88 goals in his initial 189 games for the club, clinching four UCL titles besides the La Liga and the Copa del Rey trophies in his first five seasons at the club.What's more, Bale was the man who destroyed Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final as it was his brace that earned Real their 13th trophy in Europe's elite club competition.However, his last four years with the Madrid-based club were marked by a prolonged absence from the game due to injuries and a dip in form followed.As Bale's performance went into a downward spiral, the Welshman became the target of both the club's admirers and Spain's media.Spanish media outlet Marca even described him as a "parasite" and went as far as to say that he was "sucking Madrid's euros".Bale's contract with Madrid will officially expire on 30 June but as the 2021-22 season is already over, he has almost certainly played his last game for the La Liga winners.Bale will become a free agent on 1 July and there's a likely chance that his erstwhile club Tottenham will hire him again, especially after being sent on loan to the Spurs during the 2020-21 season.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, gareth bale, real madrid, fc real madrid, farewell, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, club, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, tottenham hotspur, sputnik, champions league, la liga