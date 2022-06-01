https://sputniknews.com/20220601/experiencei-will-never-forget-gareth-bale-bids-adieu-to-real-madrid-with-heartfelt-tribute-1095917841.html
'Experience...I Will Never Forget': Gareth Bale Bids Adieu to Real Madrid With Heartfelt Tribute
'Experience...I Will Never Forget': Gareth Bale Bids Adieu to Real Madrid With Heartfelt Tribute
The Welsh superstar, whose relationship with Real Madrid's management and fans soured in the last few seasons, is leaving the club on a high note, having powered them to multiple La Liga and Champions League titles.
Gareth Bale has delivered an emotional message to Real Madrid supporters in a heartfelt post on social media, with the 32-year-old football star declaring that it was an "incredible experience" to play for Los Blancos, something he will "never forget"."I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more. To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," he added.Bale arrived at the club in 2013 and quickly became the darling of the Madrid faithful, having helped them to their 10th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title against Atletico Madrid in 2014.Subsequently, Bale became a part of the Real folklore as he went on to score a highly impressive 88 goals in his initial 189 games for the club, clinching four UCL titles besides the La Liga and the Copa del Rey trophies in his first five seasons at the club.What's more, Bale was the man who destroyed Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final as it was his brace that earned Real their 13th trophy in Europe's elite club competition.However, his last four years with the Madrid-based club were marked by a prolonged absence from the game due to injuries and a dip in form followed.As Bale's performance went into a downward spiral, the Welshman became the target of both the club's admirers and Spain's media.Spanish media outlet Marca even described him as a "parasite" and went as far as to say that he was "sucking Madrid's euros".Bale's contract with Madrid will officially expire on 30 June but as the 2021-22 season is already over, he has almost certainly played his last game for the La Liga winners.Bale will become a free agent on 1 July and there's a likely chance that his erstwhile club Tottenham will hire him again, especially after being sent on loan to the Spurs during the 2020-21 season.
The Welsh superstar, whose relationship with Real Madrid's management and fans soured in the last few seasons, is leaving the club on a high note, having powered them to multiple La Liga and Champions League titles.
Gareth Bale has delivered an emotional message to Real Madrid
supporters in a heartfelt post on social media, with the 32-year-old football star declaring that it was an "incredible experience" to play for Los Blancos, something he will "never forget".
"I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu
, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League," Bale said on Twitter.
"I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more. To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," he added.
Bale arrived at the club in 2013 and quickly became the darling of the Madrid faithful, having helped them to their 10th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title against Atletico Madrid in 2014.
Subsequently, Bale became a part of the Real folklore as he went on to score a highly impressive 88 goals in his initial 189 games for the club, clinching four UCL titles besides the La Liga and the Copa del Rey trophies in his first five seasons at the club.
What's more, Bale was the man who destroyed Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League
final as it was his brace that earned Real their 13th trophy in Europe's elite club competition.
However, his last four years with the Madrid-based club were marked by a prolonged absence from the game due to injuries and a dip in form followed.
As Bale's performance went into a downward spiral, the Welshman became the target of both the club's admirers and Spain's media.
Spanish media outlet Marca even described him as a "parasite" and went as far as to say that he was "sucking Madrid's euros".
Bale's contract with Madrid will officially expire on 30 June but as the 2021-22 season is already over, he has almost certainly played his last game for the La Liga winners.
Bale will become a free agent on 1 July and there's a likely chance that his erstwhile club Tottenham will hire him again, especially after being sent on loan to the Spurs during the 2020-21 season.