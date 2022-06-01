https://sputniknews.com/20220601/earthquake-in-southwest-china-claims-lives-of-at-least-4-people---reports-1095924292.html

Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

Rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the earthquake, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.Earlier in the day, the Chinese seismological center reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in Sichuan province with the epicenter located in Lushan County. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 17 kilometers (some 10 miles).

