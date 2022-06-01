International
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/earthquake-in-southwest-china-claims-lives-of-at-least-4-people---reports-1095924292.html
Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports
Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T15:41+0000
2022-06-01T15:41+0000
asia-pacific
china
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_216661f6ff0bc8f1313e5dc50c7cc052.jpg
Rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the earthquake, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.Earlier in the day, the Chinese seismological center reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in Sichuan province with the epicenter located in Lushan County. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 17 kilometers (some 10 miles).
asia-pacific
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92df73cc9f1cd228545fa6b6d4faf2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific, china, earthquake

Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports

15:41 GMT 01.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Hitchster / Seismograph
Seismograph - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Hitchster /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported.
Rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the earthquake, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.
Earlier in the day, the Chinese seismological center reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in Sichuan province with the epicenter located in Lushan County. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 17 kilometers (some 10 miles).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала