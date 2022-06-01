https://sputniknews.com/20220601/durham-fails-at-prosecuting-clinton-campaign-lawyer-1095909154.html

Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer

Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU reaching a deal on Russian oil, Michael Sussmann’s case, and... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T09:58+0000

2022-06-01T09:58+0000

2022-06-01T09:58+0000

us

the backstory

titanic

canada

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095909127_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_74913dd27c1fbb46ffcb9aacbd097f8f.png

Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU reaching a deal on Russian oil, and Nancy Pelosi's husband being arrested for a DUI.

GUESTJohn Mark Dugan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | On the Ground in Mariupol, GMO Foods Banned in Russia, and Visiting KhersonDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Highway Deaths, A Broken System, and Unelected BureaucraciesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dugan about restaurants in Moscow, fruit in Russia, and the media lies about Russia. John explained what he saw in Kherson while embedded with the Russian military. John spoke about the mass surrender of Ukrainian troops and the treatment of Ukrainian POWs.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about America's poor lifestyle choices, the conflict in Ukraine, and NATO creating problems around the world. Daniel discussed the European leaders and how Europe allows America to dictate policy to its leaders. Daniel spoke about the criminalization of drugs and British Columbia's decision to decriminalize certain drugs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, titanic, canada, аудио, radio