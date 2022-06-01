https://sputniknews.com/20220601/durham-fails-at-prosecuting-clinton-campaign-lawyer-1095909154.html
Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer
Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU reaching a deal on Russian oil, Michael Sussmann's case, and Nancy Pelosi's husband being arrested for a DUI.
Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU reaching a deal on Russian oil, and Nancy Pelosi's husband being arrested for a DUI.
GUESTJohn Mark Dugan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | On the Ground in Mariupol, GMO Foods Banned in Russia, and Visiting KhersonDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Highway Deaths, A Broken System, and Unelected BureaucraciesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dugan about restaurants in Moscow, fruit in Russia, and the media lies about Russia. John explained what he saw in Kherson while embedded with the Russian military. John spoke about the mass surrender of Ukrainian troops and the treatment of Ukrainian POWs.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about America's poor lifestyle choices, the conflict in Ukraine, and NATO creating problems around the world. Daniel discussed the European leaders and how Europe allows America to dictate policy to its leaders. Daniel spoke about the criminalization of drugs and British Columbia's decision to decriminalize certain drugs.
Durham Fails at Prosecuting Clinton Campaign Lawyer
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU reaching a deal on Russian oil, Michael Sussmann’s case, and Nancy Pelosi's husband being arrested for a DUI.
John Mark Dugan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | On the Ground in Mariupol, GMO Foods Banned in Russia, and Visiting Kherson
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Highway Deaths, A Broken System, and Unelected Bureaucracies
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dugan about restaurants in Moscow, fruit in Russia, and the media lies about Russia. John explained what he saw in Kherson while embedded with the Russian military. John spoke about the mass surrender of Ukrainian troops and the treatment of Ukrainian POWs.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about America's poor lifestyle choices, the conflict in Ukraine, and NATO creating problems around the world. Daniel discussed the European leaders and how Europe allows America to dictate policy to its leaders. Daniel spoke about the criminalization of drugs and British Columbia's decision to decriminalize certain drugs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.