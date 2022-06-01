International
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/china-reiterates-warning-against-us-backing-for-secessionist-forces-in-taiwan-1095922493.html
China Reiterates Warning Against US Backing for Secessionist Forces in Taiwan
China Reiterates Warning Against US Backing for Secessionist Forces in Taiwan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is warning the United States of serious consequences for its support for secessionist forces in Taiwan amid the visit of US Senator... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T14:01+0000
2022-06-01T14:01+0000
asia-pacific
china
us
taiwan
secession
separatism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg
"I clearly conveyed China's position regarding the visit of the said US senator to Taiwan yesterday. I would like to stress that the main reason for the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that the Taiwanese administration is using the US to achieve independence, and some people in the US are using Taiwan to deter China," Zhao told a briefing.He noted that lately the US has been "openly inciting and supporting" secessionist forces in Taiwan, saying one thing and doing the opposite, which "could put Taiwan in a very dangerous position, while the US itself could face serious consequences."Tammy Duckworth, a US senator and the chair of the US Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Airland, arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a three-day visit as a part of a tour in the Indo-Pacific region and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday. It is her second visit in a year to Taiwan. Later on Tuesday, Zhao told a briefing that China strongly opposes the senator's visit and urges the US to "earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques" and refrain from "sending any wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Monday that Beijing sent some 30 warplanes near the island. Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese Army, said earlier on Wednesday that the Chinese military had carried out a joint air and sea policing mission near Taiwan as a response to "the collusion" between Washington and Taipei.Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other nations. The United States has provided Taiwan with numerous weapon systems and supported pro-independence elements there.The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the one-China principle is a political foundation of US-China relations and that violations by the US of its own obligations have been jeopardizing bilateral cooperation while threatening peace and stability in the region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-china-reportedly-eyeing-face-to-face-meeting-between-top-defense-officials-amid-taiwan-row-1095886430.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220526/us-does-not-support-taiwan-independence-but-will-continue-to-expand-ties-with-taipei-blinken-says-1095803666.html
asia-pacific
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c54ef689d6ef39a1b9e8f6f882c0bc0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific, china, us, taiwan, secession, separatism

China Reiterates Warning Against US Backing for Secessionist Forces in Taiwan

14:01 GMT 01.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanSupporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is warning the United States of serious consequences for its support for secessionist forces in Taiwan amid the visit of US Senator Tammy Duckworth to the island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
"I clearly conveyed China's position regarding the visit of the said US senator to Taiwan yesterday. I would like to stress that the main reason for the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that the Taiwanese administration is using the US to achieve independence, and some people in the US are using Taiwan to deter China," Zhao told a briefing.
He noted that lately the US has been "openly inciting and supporting" secessionist forces in Taiwan, saying one thing and doing the opposite, which "could put Taiwan in a very dangerous position, while the US itself could face serious consequences."
Tammy Duckworth, a US senator and the chair of the US Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Airland, arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a three-day visit as a part of a tour in the Indo-Pacific region and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
US, China Reportedly Eyeing Face-to-Face Meeting Between Top Defense Officials Amid Taiwan Row
Yesterday, 02:10 GMT
It is her second visit in a year to Taiwan. Later on Tuesday, Zhao told a briefing that China strongly opposes the senator's visit and urges the US to "earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques" and refrain from "sending any wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Monday that Beijing sent some 30 warplanes near the island. Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese Army, said earlier on Wednesday that the Chinese military had carried out a joint air and sea policing mission near Taiwan as a response to "the collusion" between Washington and Taipei.
''USA'' is formed by lighting on the Taipei Grand Hotel, to thank the U.S. who will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the COVID-19 alert rose to level 3 , in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Taiwan is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence But Will Continue to Expand Ties With Taipei, Blinken Says
26 May, 15:17 GMT
Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other nations. The United States has provided Taiwan with numerous weapon systems and supported pro-independence elements there.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the one-China principle is a political foundation of US-China relations and that violations by the US of its own obligations have been jeopardizing bilateral cooperation while threatening peace and stability in the region.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала