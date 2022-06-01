https://sputniknews.com/20220601/biden-on-ukraine-crisis-we-do-not-want-to-prolong-the-war-just-to-inflict-pain-on-russia-1095907539.html

Biden: US Not Seeking Putin Ouster or War Btwn NATO & Russia But Will 'Stay Course' on Ukraine Aid

Biden: US Not Seeking Putin Ouster or War Btwn NATO & Russia But Will 'Stay Course' on Ukraine Aid

President Joe Biden expressed the view that American support for Kiev in the current crisis is not intended just to hurt Russia, and Washington does not seek to prolong the conflict in general. However, he acknowledged that the US would continue to supply ever more advanced weaponry to Ukraine, limiting the arsenal to only short ranges.In an op-ed in The New York Times published on Tuesday, the president offered a "clear" perspective on "the aims of the United States in these efforts."Biden underscored that Washington does not seek "a war between NATO and Russia." And even though the president admitted that he was displeased with the actions of Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, the US "will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow."Remarkably, however, Biden stated that just as his administration wanted to "see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression," it will continue to provide even more lethal weaponry in the future. The motivation behind such a decision is said to be the aim of improving the fighting chances of the Ukrainian military against the Russian forces, and ensuring that Kiev is "in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.According to the president, "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" has been his guiding principle throughout this crisis. He stressed that he would never, privately or publicly, press the Ukrainian government to make any territorial concessions.Biden also claimed that Ukraine's U-turn on talks with Russia was not because the country has abandoned diplomacy. Instead, the US president expressed the opinion that it was Russia's military campaign and apparent successes which prompted Kiev to back out of negotiations.Cooperation With Allies to Prolong Sanctions & Weapons DeliveriesMore to the US efforts, Biden pledged to continue to work with "allies and partners" on the issue of the unprecedented Russian sanctions, which he described as the strongest ever placed on a major economy.The president added that Washington will continue to supply advanced equipment to Ukraine, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, heavy artillery and precision rocket systems, radars, unmanned aerial vehicles, Mi-17 helicopters, and ammunition.In light of the looming global food crisis due to the events in Ukraine, Biden vowed to cooperate with US allies to address it. Also, the US will "help our European allies and others reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and speed our transition to a clean energy future."Furthermore, the president said that the US aims to "reinforce NATO’s eastern flank with forces and capabilities from the United States and other allies." He recalled that his administration has welcomed the Nordic states Finland and Sweden's recent applications to the NATO alliance, which were effectively blocked by Turkey's objections.Efforts Against Russia Aimed at Preventing 'End of Rules-Based International Order'Biden went on to say that supporting Kiev is directly linked to the "vital national interest" in securing a "stable and peaceful" Europe, and "to make it clear that might does not make right."However, Biden reassured those who are worried about the possibility of a nuclear war starting because of the current crisis. He indicated that at the moment, the US does not have data that indicates that Russia is likely to use nuclear weapons at all, although he also called Moscow's warnings about the reality of the danger of accidental WMD use by some parties because of the conflict irresponsible.The US president also warned the world that "any use" of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be met with "severe consequences."$700 Million in Defense Aid to Ukraine to Be Unveiled on WednesdayMeanwhile, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that the US government will release the eleventh security aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). According to the official, the package is worth $700 million."The Ukrainians have given us assurances they will not use these systems against targets in Russian territory and so based on those assurances, we're very comfortable that they will not," the official added about the weaponry.

