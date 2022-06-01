https://sputniknews.com/20220601/1-dead-multiple-people-injured-after-shots-fired-in-tulsa-oklahoma-1095930230.html

Police: At Least Four Dead, Multiple People Injured After Gunman Fires on Tulsa Medical Facility

The identity of the shooter, their motives, as well as further details about the incident, such as the cause and the exact number of victims are not yet known... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

The police in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma were called to an active shooter incident near St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, the local media reported. According to the police statement, "multiple" people were shot, and the primary shooter was dead. Officers reportedly took the call of an active shooter situation at the Natalie Building, which is located near 61st Street and Yale, around 5 pm local time. The suspected shooter was carrying a rifle of an unspecified model, the police said.Before killing three people and then himself, the gunman was looking for a certain doctor at St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa City Councilwoman Jayme Fowler supposedly told reporters. The three victims reportedly appeared to be a doctor and two nurses.The police said that after finding the gunman down, they tried to rescue individuals who had been hurt, searching the area for those in need of help.Police confirmed that there are at least four fatalities as a result of the incident, including the shooter. The gunman reportedly committed suicide.President Joe Biden has reportedly been briefed about the incident and is "closely monitoring the situation." Following last week's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the US president called on the nation to "stand up to the gun lobby" and introduce restrictions on open arms sales.Police are advising people to stay away from the area. Families evacuated, who have been separated, will be reunited at Memorial High School. Law enforcement officers were still sweeping the area and the building where the shooting took place.According to the ATF Dallas Field Division on Twitter, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting on the site of the incident.

