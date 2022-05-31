https://sputniknews.com/20220531/who-lgbtq-pride-parades-should-continue-despite-moderate-monkeypox-concerns-1095887786.html

WHO: LGBTQ+ Pride Parades Should Continue Despite ‘Moderate’ Monkeypox Concerns

WHO: LGBTQ+ Pride Parades Should Continue Despite ‘Moderate’ Monkeypox Concerns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the public health risk of contracting monkeypox could become high if the virus is able to establish itself... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

As the number of confirmed monkeypox cases rises beyond 257, the UN’s public health agency is emphasizing that the circulation of the rare disease should not be cause for people in nearly two dozen countries to forgo celebrations during ‘Pride Month’ for the LGBTQ+ community.“Most of these events–the official events–are outdoors, they’re family-friendly,” Seale added. “We don’t see any real reason to be concerned about the enhanced likelihood of transmission in those contexts.”Many of the confirmed cases have been traced back to nightclubs and other enclosed spaces.The disease, which causes skin lesions and mild flu-like symptoms, has disproportionately impacted men who have sex with men. However, the disease can be transmitted in a variety of ways, including exposure to broken skin, large respiratory droplets, mucous membranes, infected bodily fluids, and soiled or contaminated bed linens.Most cases reported since May have been identified in Europe.On Sunday, the WHO announced that, as of May 26, a cumulative total of 257 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox had been confirmed, along with 120 suspected cases of the rare disease. No associated deaths have been reported.The public health agency highlighted that the current public health risk for the disease has been raised due to the unusual presence of cases throughout the world.Those infected with the rare disease typically experience flu-like symptoms, such as fever, muscle weakness, chills, and exhaustion at the onset. Those initial signs are followed by swelling in the lymph nodes and a widespread rash across one’s face and body, including the palms, soles, and inner mouth.

