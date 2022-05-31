https://sputniknews.com/20220531/were-capping-the-market-canada-to-ban-handgun-sales-with-sweeping-new-firearms-control-bill-1095888287.html

‘We’re Capping the Market’: Canada to Ban Handgun Sales With Sweeping New Firearms Control Bill

‘We’re Capping the Market’: Canada to Ban Handgun Sales With Sweeping New Firearms Control Bill

If the legislation passes, Canada’s mandatory buyback program for “assault-style weapons” will go into effect later this year, according to Canadian Minister... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T04:17+0000

2022-05-31T04:17+0000

2022-05-31T04:17+0000

canada

gun laws

handguns

ar-15

justin trudeau

ottawa

gun violence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107934/83/1079348366_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_c303c9abd5c11aebbb2d5c301f1b42b8.jpg

Canada’s federal government is seeking to cap market sales for handguns as part of Bill C-21, legislation brought forward on Monday that seeks to build on previous efforts that failed to pass before the 2021 Canadian federal election.Also included in the proposed legislation was the reintroduction of ‘red flags’ and ‘yellow flags,’ which represent those who have been deemed a danger to themselves, or others, and restricted from purchasing or accessing firearms.Mendicino, the country’s public safety minister, pointed out that Canada has an estimated one million handguns in circulation–a figure that has drastically increased in the past decade.Those found guilty of domestic violence or stalking may have their firearms license revoked under the proposed legislation, which also calls for a formalized mandatory buyback program for “assault-style” weapons.The current buyback process is slated to be voluntary and was laid out following the 2021 banning of 1,500 types of military-grade and assault-style firearms.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

canada, gun laws, handguns, ar-15, justin trudeau, ottawa, gun violence