https://sputniknews.com/20220531/watch-irans-forces-seizing-greece-tankers-over-maritime-violations-1095898135.html

WATCH Iran's Forces Seizing Greek Tankers Over 'Maritime Violations'

WATCH Iran's Forces Seizing Greek Tankers Over 'Maritime Violations'

The forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek tankers on 27 May, which had been sailing through the Persian Gulf close to Iran's... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T13:46+0000

2022-05-31T13:46+0000

2022-05-31T13:56+0000

iran

world

us

tanker

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095898680_25:0:1252:690_1920x0_80_0_0_aee5f6eb54fa72902f302bb1e5dbfbf2.jpg

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage of its forces seizing Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf on 27 May. The footage shows a group of IRGC soldiers being dropped off by a helicopter on one of the tankers' helipads and spreading out on the deck before securing the entire vessel.The two tankers, the Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, were seized over "maritime violations", the IRGC said without elaborating further. The incident happened not far from Iran's southern port of Asaluyeh. Their crews remain on board and are being supplied with the essentials, Iran said, responding to reports that they have been arrested.US Calls Tankers' Seizure 'Threat' to Security… Despite Detaining Ships With Iranian Oil ItselfUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the seizure of two Greek ships during talks with his counterpart in Athens, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Blinken called the arrest of the Greek vessels an "unjustified seizure" and a "threat" to security.Blinken's claims that the seizing of ships constitutes a threat to maritime security comes less than a week after the US requested that Athens seize a Russian tanker with a cargo of Iranian oil. The crude was reportedly transferred to another vessel, which will bring it to the US.This is not the first time the US has arrested ships carrying Iranian oil, citing its unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Tehran says these arrests amount to "state piracy" and demanded that Washington stop this practice.The arrest of Iranian oil happened amid a pause in multilateral talks between the signatories of the Iran nuclear deal and the US to restore the accord following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from it in 2018. The deal was close to being signed in February 2022, but the talks were abruptly frozen. Various media reports suggested various explanations: from Iran's response to another arrest of its cargo of oil by the US and Russia's alleged involvement, to disagreements over removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organisations by the US.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220527/iran-condemns-blatant-piracy-as-us-seizes-oil-tanker-dealing-blow-to-nuclear-deal-chances--report-1095813505.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

iran, world, us, tanker, oil