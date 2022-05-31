https://sputniknews.com/20220531/uvalde-mayor-claims-police-didnt-try-to-mislead-anyone-about-deadly-shooting-1095893202.html

Uvalde Mayor Claims Police Didn't Try to Mislead Anyone About Deadly Shooting

Uvalde Mayor Claims Police Didn't Try to Mislead Anyone About Deadly Shooting

On Sunday, the US Department of Justice announced the beginning of an investigation into the police response to the 24 May Uvalde school shooting spree, which... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T10:07+0000

2022-05-31T10:07+0000

2022-05-31T10:07+0000

us

texas

uvalde

mass shooting

police

response

investigation

us department of justice

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095770454_0:307:3070:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1a51eb338b9fb93dddc353395152fe.jpg

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin stated on Monday that local police had only offered the facts when speaking about a deadly mass shooting that took place at his city’s elementary school last week.In an emailed statement to Fox News, McLaughlin argued that “Local law enforcement has not made any public comments about the specifics of the investigation into the incident or [misled] anyone”.The statement comes after the Uvalde mayor requested that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate “the [local] law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on 24 May”.Spokesman Anthony Coley explained that the review’s goal is “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events”.This was followed by Lt. Gov. Patrick telling Fox News that police’s choice not to immediately confront the shooter was a "bad decision, and that decision cost lives."He argued that “no one mentioned the fact that there was this 45 minute-to-an-hour hold by the chief of the police of the school district while there were still shots being fired”.He was echoed by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, who asserted that he had been misled about the police response to the shooting spree. Abbott, who had initially praised the law enforcement response, pointed out on Friday that he was angry to find out that he had been given inaccurate information on the Uvalde mass shooting. The Texas governor called for police actions to be "thoroughly” and “exhaustively" investigated.The remarks came after officials claimed that 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos was in Robb Elementary School for 40 minutes to an hour before police began to storm the fourth-grade classroom where the killings occurred.On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that as a result of the 24 May shooting rampage, 19 students and two adults had been killed by the shooter, who was then gunned down by police.

https://sputniknews.com/20220530/texas-gov-greg-abbott-booed-by-uvalde-mourners-1095882718.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220527/we-wanted-to-storm-the-building-uvalde-parents-furious-as-police-waited-an-hour-to-stop-shooter-1095833258.html

texas

uvalde

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, texas, uvalde, mass shooting, police, response, investigation, us department of justice