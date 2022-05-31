https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-supreme-court-clerks-asked-for-phone-records-in-probe-of-abortion-draft-leak-reports-say-1095898832.html

US Supreme Court Clerks Asked for Phone Records in Probe of Abortion Draft Leak, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court officials continue to widen their search for the source of the leaked draft opinion that would reverse the 1973 Roe v... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Court clerks, already alarmed by the measures, are also required to sign affidavits, the report said. The exact wording of the affidavits or the intended scope of the cell phone search is unknown.In early May, Politico reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the court had voted to overturn its decision in the Roe v. Wade case.The leaked document was confirmed to be authentic but does not represent the court's final decision in the case. The Supreme Court has launched an investigation into the unprecedented leak.President Joe Biden has said that the ruling that legalizes undergoing abortions throughout the United States should not be overturned. He also suggested that US voters elect more "pro-choice" lawmakers during the midterm elections in November.The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the earlier ruling.

