International
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-congresswoman-claims-bill-gates-wants-to-control-what-you-eat-and-track-your-bathroom-visits-1095904393.html
US Congresswoman Claims Bill Gates Wants to Control What You Eat... and Track Your Bathroom Visits
US Congresswoman Claims Bill Gates Wants to Control What You Eat... and Track Your Bathroom Visits
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to spreading or concocting her own conspiracy theories about the billionaire, as well as making questionable statements... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-31T19:00+0000
2022-05-31T19:00+0000
us
marjorie taylor greene
bill gates
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082464_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_83d1f134c4408baf606746d8146ad928.jpg
US Republican Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again taken aim at one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite targets: US billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.This time, Taylor Greene has claimed that he and the US government want to regulate what citizens eat. Specifically, she alleged that "they" do not want people to eat their favourite burgers, instead pushing "fake ones" made of synthetic meat.Greene's tirade wouldn't have been complete without a gaffe that sent netizens laughing when she claimed that the synthetic meat is grown in a "peach tree dish", apparently struggling to recall the correct "petri dish" term.Oblivious to her gaffe, the congresswoman went on to allege that government's interests in peoples’ lives knows no boundaries and does not stop even as the bathrooms' doorsteps. According to her, Gates and the government both want to know how often you visit the toilet, and "if your bowel movements are on time or consistent".The White House also allegedly possesses the means of controlling its citizens' behaviour, as Greene claimed that US people will eventually start getting "a little zap inside" that would prompt them to behave as the state wants and definitely steer clear of that dangerous calorie-rich cheeseburger.Bill Gates has championed the idea of gradually switching to meat grown using special plants and prepared in ways to resemble the taste of your favourite juicy beef stake. He never mentioned, however, that this would require zapping people with invisible shockers to make them eat such meat.Greene is known to often target the billionaire, especially over his views on vaccinations, including against COVID-19. The congresswoman is also notorious over her controversial statements, such as denying that deadly school shootings took place, and gaffes made in public. She once claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her own "Gazpacho police", apparently trying to recall the name of Nazi Germany's secret police, instead of a name of a vegetable soup.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220529/bill-gates-predicts-when-next-pandemic-could-hit-the-world-1095859875.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082464_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f39b1c0f2d562cf4ba34d9f63da98ad9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, marjorie taylor greene, bill gates

US Congresswoman Claims Bill Gates Wants to Control What You Eat... and Track Your Bathroom Visits

19:00 GMT 31.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / DUSTIN CHAMBERSU.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during an "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S. May 27, 2021
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during an America First rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S. May 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / DUSTIN CHAMBERS
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to spreading or concocting her own conspiracy theories about the billionaire, as well as making questionable statements and laughable gaffes in public. She once accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having her own personal "Gazpacho police".
US Republican Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again taken aim at one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite targets: US billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.
This time, Taylor Greene has claimed that he and the US government want to regulate what citizens eat. Specifically, she alleged that "they" do not want people to eat their favourite burgers, instead pushing "fake ones" made of synthetic meat.
Greene's tirade wouldn't have been complete without a gaffe that sent netizens laughing when she claimed that the synthetic meat is grown in a "peach tree dish", apparently struggling to recall the correct "petri dish" term.
"You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life. They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger - which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish", she said.
Oblivious to her gaffe, the congresswoman went on to allege that government's interests in peoples’ lives knows no boundaries and does not stop even as the bathrooms' doorsteps. According to her, Gates and the government both want to know how often you visit the toilet, and "if your bowel movements are on time or consistent".
The White House also allegedly possesses the means of controlling its citizens' behaviour, as Greene claimed that US people will eventually start getting "a little zap inside" that would prompt them to behave as the state wants and definitely steer clear of that dangerous calorie-rich cheeseburger.
Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates delivers a speech during the conference of Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria on october 10, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
Bill Gates Predicts When Next Pandemic Could Hit the World
29 May, 10:48 GMT
Bill Gates has championed the idea of gradually switching to meat grown using special plants and prepared in ways to resemble the taste of your favourite juicy beef stake. He never mentioned, however, that this would require zapping people with invisible shockers to make them eat such meat.
"You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they're going to make it taste even better over time", Gates said on one occasion.
Greene is known to often target the billionaire, especially over his views on vaccinations, including against COVID-19. The congresswoman is also notorious over her controversial statements, such as denying that deadly school shootings took place, and gaffes made in public. She once claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her own "Gazpacho police", apparently trying to recall the name of Nazi Germany's secret police, instead of a name of a vegetable soup.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала