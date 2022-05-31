https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-congresswoman-claims-bill-gates-wants-to-control-what-you-eat-and-track-your-bathroom-visits-1095904393.html
US Congresswoman Claims Bill Gates Wants to Control What You Eat... and Track Your Bathroom Visits
US Republican Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again taken aim at one of conspiracy theorists' favourite targets: US billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.This time, Taylor Greene has claimed that he and the US government want to regulate what citizens eat. Specifically, she alleged that "they" do not want people to eat their favourite burgers, instead pushing "fake ones" made of synthetic meat.Greene's tirade wouldn't have been complete without a gaffe that sent netizens laughing when she claimed that the synthetic meat is grown in a "peach tree dish", apparently struggling to recall the correct "petri dish" term.Oblivious to her gaffe, the congresswoman went on to allege that government's interests in peoples' lives knows no boundaries and does not stop even as the bathrooms' doorsteps. According to her, Gates and the government both want to know how often you visit the toilet, and "if your bowel movements are on time or consistent".The White House also allegedly possesses the means of controlling its citizens' behaviour, as Greene claimed that US people will eventually start getting "a little zap inside" that would prompt them to behave as the state wants and definitely steer clear of that dangerous calorie-rich cheeseburger.Bill Gates has championed the idea of gradually switching to meat grown using special plants and prepared in ways to resemble the taste of your favourite juicy beef stake. He never mentioned, however, that this would require zapping people with invisible shockers to make them eat such meat.Greene is known to often target the billionaire, especially over his views on vaccinations, including against COVID-19. The congresswoman is also notorious over her controversial statements, such as denying that deadly school shootings took place, and gaffes made in public. She once claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her own "Gazpacho police", apparently trying to recall the name of Nazi Germany's secret police, instead of a name of a vegetable soup.
US Congresswoman Claims Bill Gates Wants to Control What You Eat... and Track Your Bathroom Visits
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to spreading or concocting her own conspiracy theories about the billionaire, as well as making questionable statements and laughable gaffes in public. She once accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having her own personal "Gazpacho police".
US Republican Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again taken aim at one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite targets: US billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.
This time, Taylor Greene has claimed that he and the US government want to regulate what citizens eat. Specifically, she alleged that "they" do not want people to eat their favourite burgers, instead pushing "fake ones" made of synthetic meat.
Greene's tirade wouldn't have been complete without a gaffe that sent netizens laughing when she claimed that the synthetic meat is grown in a "peach tree dish",
apparently struggling to recall the correct "petri dish" term.
"You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life. They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger - which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish", she said.
Oblivious to her gaffe, the congresswoman went on to allege that government's interests in peoples’ lives knows no boundaries and does not stop even as the bathrooms' doorsteps. According to her, Gates and the government both want to know how often you visit the toilet, and "if your bowel movements are on time or consistent".
The White House also allegedly possesses the means of controlling its citizens' behaviour, as Greene claimed that US people will eventually start getting "a little zap inside" that would prompt them to behave as the state wants and definitely steer clear of that dangerous calorie-rich cheeseburger.
Bill Gates has championed the idea of gradually switching to meat grown using special plants and prepared in ways to resemble the taste of your favourite juicy beef stake. He never mentioned, however, that this would require zapping people with invisible shockers to make them eat such meat.
"You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they're going to make it taste even better over time", Gates said on one occasion.
Greene is known to often target the billionaire, especially over his views on vaccinations, including against COVID-19
. The congresswoman is also notorious over her controversial statements, such as denying that deadly school shootings took place, and gaffes made in public. She once claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her own "Gazpacho police", apparently trying to recall the name of Nazi Germany's secret police, instead of a name of a vegetable soup.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus