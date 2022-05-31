https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-and-dutch-f-35-fighters-conduct-joint-air-operations-in-black-sea-region-nato-says-1095898374.html

US and Dutch F-35 Fighters Conduct Joint Air Operations in Black Sea Region, NATO Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US fifth generation F-35 fighters conducted joint air operations with Dutch F35s in the Bulgarian airspace, NATO’s Allied Air Command said... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

US aircraft, deployed to Spangdahlem airbase in Germany, flew on Monday to Bulgaria where they linked with Dutch fighters, based in Bulgaria under NATO's Air Policing mission, the statement noted.Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo airfield allows US fighters to increase their operating range over the Black Sea, the statement added.

