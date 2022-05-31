https://sputniknews.com/20220531/uk-will-spend-334mln-to-upgrade-tomahawk-missiles-for-submarines-1095901773.html

UK Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Submarines

UK Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Submarines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will upgrade the current stock of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on its Royal Navy submarines under the new $344... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T16:27+0000

2022-05-31T16:27+0000

2022-05-31T16:27+0000

uk

submarine

tomahawk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101943/72/1019437224_0:129:2560:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_8ff12c24bd3846b16e0073f31a9cd109.jpg

"In a £265 million [$344 million] contract with the US Government, with maintenance and technical support at the UK sites of BAE Systems, Babcock International and Lockheed Martin, the Royal Navy’s Astute-Class submarines will be armed with an enhanced Block V standard missile, capable of striking severe threats at a range of up to 1,000 miles," the ministry said in a statement.The upgraded missile can travel further than the previous Block IV iteration and is less vulnerable to external threats, the statement noted, adding that the supplies of new missiles will start from 2024.The high sub-sonic Tomahawk missile was first deployed in the UK in 1998 and was successfully used during operations in Afghanistan, Libya, and Iraq.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, submarine, tomahawk