International
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/terrorists-carry-out-five-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone---reconciliation-center-1095887061.html
Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center
Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-31T01:36+0000
2022-05-31T01:35+0000
idlib
jabhat al nusra
strikes
de-escalation zone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/05/1079580548_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_2ac7ac3e789aaab7d0d094cfbfa77059.jpg
"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Two attacks in Aleppo province, two in Idlib, one in Hama," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.He said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian soldier wounded.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
idlib
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/05/1079580548_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_848a6b3d09b611e3819bae6a291ff23a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
idlib, jabhat al nusra, strikes, de-escalation zone

Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

01:36 GMT 31.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ugur CanBuildings destroyed during the fighting in the northern town of Ariha, in Idlib province
Buildings destroyed during the fighting in the northern town of Ariha, in Idlib province - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ugur Can
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Two attacks in Aleppo province, two in Idlib, one in Hama," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.
He said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian soldier wounded.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала