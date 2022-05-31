Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

https://sputniknews.com/20220531/terrorists-carry-out-five-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone---reconciliation-center-1095887061.html
"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Two attacks in Aleppo province, two in Idlib, one in Hama," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.He said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian soldier wounded.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Two attacks in Aleppo province, two in Idlib, one in Hama," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.
He said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian soldier wounded.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states