Tensions Grip India's Karnataka After Idols of Hindu Deities Vandalised

The 300-year-old idols were showcased at the Malekallu Tirupathi Hill exhibition centre. Police were deployed to the scene to prevent similar incidents. 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Tensions have gripped the southern Indian state of Karnataka after as many as 13 idols of Hindu deities kept at the exhibition centre of the Malekallu Tirupati temple museum were vandalised.The temple is devoted to Sri Venkataramana Swamy, or Lord Balaji, who is worshipped by millions of Hindus.According to the preliminary inquiry, the vandals seemingly used rods and other equipment to break the idols. Gowda added that security has been beefed up on the premises, and police remain vigilant. After the news broke out, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered at the temple demanding strict action against the culprits.Over the past 15 months, a number of religious conflicts or debates have been seen in the state, including a ban on wearing hijabs in classrooms, calls from Hindu activists to boycott Muslim-traded goods, and a drive to evict Muslim vendors from temple premises.

