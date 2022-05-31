https://sputniknews.com/20220531/report-man-who-fathered-15-kids-for-lesbian-couples-failed-to-notify-genetic-condition-1095893889.html

Report: Man Who Fathered 15 Kids for Lesbian Couples Failed To Notify Genetic Condition

UK sperm donors do not have any legal responsibilities or rights with respect to the children they father, but, in this case, the donor decided to seek out the... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

viral

lesbians

genetic diseases

court

children

British sperm donor James MacDougall fathered 15 children for lesbian women but never warned future parents about his genetic condition that could potentially affect the kids’ IQs, The Daily Mail has reported.MacDougall become a sperm donor after advertising on social media, knowing that he couldn't apply to fertility clinics while suffering from fragile X syndrome - a condition that is incurable and may cause developmental delays and low IQ. After fathering more than a dozen children, the donor applied to the Family Court for parental responsibility orders, even though he legally does not have any parental rights or obligations regarding the children he conceived. The children he fathered are now aged a few months and three.The court heard how MacDougall signed an agreement saying that he did not want any contacts with his kids, but later applied for children arrangement orders, spending time with four of the children. Several mothers, however, opposed MacDougall seeing their kids - something that his family believes is an unfair attack against him. According to MacDougall's own parents, he is "kind-hearted" but "gullible", and never had any ill intentions, simply wanting to help gay women have children. The judge has forbidden MacDougall from applying to the court again for the next three years due to a "complete lack of insight into his conduct" and potential harm that could be done to the mothers and their kids. Despite MacDougall's lawyer requesting anonymity, the judge objected in order to allow other women to look him up and be made aware of his genetic condition.

