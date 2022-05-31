https://sputniknews.com/20220531/pentagon-in-contact-with-moscow-to-avoid--escalation-in-ukraine-chiefs-of-staff-head-milley-says-1095891944.html

Pentagon in Contact With Moscow to Avoid Escalation in Ukraine, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Says

Pentagon in Contact With Moscow to Avoid Escalation in Ukraine, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States sees risks of the Ukraine crisis escalating and is working to prevent it, including through contacts with Russian military... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T08:17+0000

2022-05-31T08:17+0000

2022-05-31T08:28+0000

russia

ukraine

us

mark milley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg

In an interview with Fox News ahead of the Memorial Day, Milley was asked if Washington could run into trouble if Ukraine used US-provided weapons against the Russian territory, hinting at the reports that US could deliver advanced long-range systems capable of striking Russian towns and cities. Milley responded by saying that "there is always a possibility of escalation."On Monday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington will not supply Kiev with missile systems capable of striking Russian territory.On 13 May, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Several days later, Milley spoke with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and both agreed to keep lines of communication open. Both phone talks took place at the US initiative.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Luпansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.In response, the United States and its allies launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, us, mark milley