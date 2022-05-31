International
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/live-updates-two-people-killed-and-24-wounded-in-lpr-by-ukraines-shelling-over-past-day-1095888448.html
LIVE UPDATES: Two People Killed and 24 Wounded in LPR by Ukraine's Shelling Over Past Day
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection...
russia
ukraine
special operation
donbass
ukraine
donbass
russia, ukraine, special operation, donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Two People Killed and 24 Wounded in LPR by Ukraine's Shelling Over Past Day

04:46 GMT 31.05.2022
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Moscow stressed that the op was launched to put an end to Kiev's 8-year offensive in Donbass.
Russian troops and Donbass forces continue to dislodge Ukraine's military from the region amid the ongoing special operation. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is targeting DPR and LPR territory, shelling Donbass cities.
05:04 GMT 31.05.2022
Futures for Brent OIl Top $123 per Barrel, Surpassing March Record
04:51 GMT 31.05.2022
Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions Switched to Russian Communications, Internet - Crimean Advisor
The Kherson and Zaporozhye regions switched to Russian mobile communications and Internet, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region asked Russia's leadership to use the capacities of Russian telecommunications companies to restore cellular communications in the region.
The request was made on Monday, after the Ukrainian military, by shelling on the disengagement line, broke the telephone cable, which led to a large-scale network disruption. Subscribers of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were left without mobile communications. Prior to that, both Ukrainian and Russian mobile operators worked in the regions.

"Another terrorist attack by Kiev disrupted communications in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Russia took measures in advance. Liberated territories now have Russian Internet and communications. In fact, this is the end of Ukrainian propaganda, Zelenskyy's towers of lies have fallen," Kryuchkov said.

The Kherson Region and part of the Zaporozhye Region were taken under the control of the Russian Armed Forces during the special military operation in Ukraine. The regions' authorities announced plans for the territories to become part of Russia.
