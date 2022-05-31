https://sputniknews.com/20220531/lawyer-nancy-pelosis-husband-was-at-dinner-party-moments-before-dui-arrest-1095905189.html

Lawyer: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Was at Dinner Party Moments Before DUI Arrest

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963 and have five children. Combined, their net worth is estimated to be over $120 million. 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was driving home from a “dinner party” before he was involved in an accident and was arrested for driving under the influence, his lawyer Paul Kramer has detailed.Pelosi was arrested on Saturday after being involved in an accident with a Jeep. No one was seriously injured in the crash.Pelosi is a venture capitalist who has invested in companies like Apple, Comcast, Disney and others while also making millions in California real estate. According to Kramer, he was on his way home to his multimillion-dollar vineyard in Napa Valley, California, which is about five miles away from where the crash took place.Kramer insists that Pelosi was stopped at an intersection when the Jeep hit his 2021 Porsche from behind. However, footage from the scene that was broadcast by ABC News showed a collapsed fence. A knocked over “No Parking” sign was also captured, indicating the crash may have been more than a fender bender.The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10:26 p.m. local time, roughly 10 minutes after Kramer said Pelosi left the party. He was arrested a little more than an hour later, at 11:44 p.m.Pelosi was charged with driving while under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, both considered misdemeanors under California law. He was released early Sunday morning on $5,000 bail.“Mr. Pelosi was fully cooperative with California Highway Patrol officers who arrived a few minutes [after the accident],” Kramer stated.This weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island to deliver a commencement address to Brown University graduates. A spokesperson for the speaker said she would not be commenting on the incident.

