Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck's Gigs While Awaiting Verdict on Trial Against Amber Heard - Videos

Depp was in a rock band in his youth, and never really abandoned music; in 2012, he joined Joe Perry from Aerosmith and Alice Cooper to form the super group... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has seemingly decided to take a break from the much-hyped defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and plunged into a music frenzy, making two surprise appearances at the tour of English rock legend Jeff Beck.He surprised fans as he appeared on the stage during Beck's Sunday gig in Sheffield, and some 48 hours later, he once again played with the rock star at the Royal Albert Hall in London.Footage of the American actor singing and playing guitar is circulating online, showing the concertgoers cheering and applauding him.Depp is currently awaiting the ruling in the defamation process against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Back in 2018, the actress published an op-ed in WaPo, claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. She never named Depp directly in the piece - however, in light of their divorce, the op-ed resulted in a scandal, taking its toll on his career. Depp denied her claims and said that the publication damaged his reputation, as he was booted from the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises.At the same time, Heard is counter-suing Depp demanding $100 million in damages, claiming that the actor had launched a "smear campaign", trying to destroy her career.After six weeks of hearings, the jury started deliberations on the case last week, and the process is nearing its completion.

