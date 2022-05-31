https://sputniknews.com/20220531/joe-rogan-grills-heards-legal-team-wants-depp-in-love-with-his-lawyer-1095900473.html

Joe Rogan Grills Heard's Legal Team, Wants Depp in Love With His Lawyer

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-spouse Amber Heard has become akin to the world's favourite reality show over the past six weeks, prompting... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Podcaster Joe Rogan has shared his unflattering opinion on Amber Heard's legal team as the on-going legal battle between Hollywood's most notorious couple approaches its end.The podcaster then took another dig at Heard, blasting the actress for how she would "turn to the jury and answer them" in what Rogan sees as an attempt to "do a little show".Rogan's view of Depp's legal team, on the contrary, was all accolades.He then suggested that, after the trial is over, Depp should take his attorney to dinner to thank her, and that the two should develop a healthy relationship and he "gets sober". Rogan also speculated that Vasquez "hates" Heard for the way the actress "hurt" Depp.The jury is currently in the process of deliberation, with the six exhausting weeks of the blockbuster trial culminating earlier in May. It was Depp who launched the legal battle, suing Heard for defaming him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which the actress said she suffered from domestic abuse. While Heard never named Depp directly, lawyers argue it was the op-ed that ruined his acting career.In response, Heard counter-sued Depp, demanding $100 million - twice as much as Depp requested in his lawsuit.

