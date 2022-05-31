https://sputniknews.com/20220531/jill-biden-reveals-she-employs-fexting-to-settle-arguments-with-husband-joe-in-new-tell-all-1095904559.html

Jill Biden Reveals She Employs 'Fexting' to Settle Arguments With Husband Joe in New Tell-All

When US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have a disagreement, they learned not to discuss it in public, instead, they quarrel via text, which they refer to as "fexting." In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the first lady explained that when her husband was vice president, the couple opted to settle their differences through text to avoid fighting in front of their Secret Service personnel.Presidential correspondence and other records are kept on file for historical purposes.Another feature of Jill Biden's personality is that, according to the report, one of her favorite holidays is April Fools' Day. The first lady is said to be known for her pranks, as once on Air Force Two, she reportedly surprised her staff by popping out of an overhead luggage bin.Biden also told Bazaar that her divorce from her first husband, Bill Stevenson, in the 1970s, taught her to be self-sufficient, adding that she has instilled that value in her daughter and granddaughters. Jill married her first spouse when she was just 18 years old, and by her mid-twenties, when she met Joe Biden, who is nine years older than her, she was divorced, alone, and on her own for the first time in her life, she told the publication. The first lady admitted that she was devastated by the divorce since she had idealized her parents' marriage and hoped to have a marriage as long-lasting as theirs. She completed her education and went on to work as a teacher.She further claimed she may soon be sharing her White House quarters with her adolescent grandchild, who is supposed to come to Washington, DC, for a couple of months while she is doing her internship.Jill Biden juggles her duties as first lady with her twice-weekly teaching commitments at Northern Virginia Community College.The first lady is the star of the cover of the magazine's June-July issue, which is expected to hit newsstands on June 7. According to Harper's Bazaar, this is the first time a US first lady has been featured so extensively in the magazine's 155-year history.

