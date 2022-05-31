International
Israel Reportedly Warns Over 100 of Its Citizens to Leave Turkey Over Perceived 'Iranian Threat'
Israel Reportedly Warns Over 100 of Its Citizens to Leave Turkey Over Perceived 'Iranian Threat'
Earlier, Israel's National Security Council issued a public travel warning for Turkey, claiming that "Iranian terrorist operatives" there and in neighboring... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International
Israeli security authorities contacted and directly told more than 100 of its citizens in Turkey that they are in Iran's crosshairs and begged them to return, the local Channel 12 broadcaster reported on Monday.Cited by the Times of Israel, the report stated that the threat of Iran striking Israelis in Turkey is "concrete and immediate," and that "there is [an Iranian] infrastructure that has planned to act right now."The Mossad has reportedly foiled previous alleged Iranian attempts to attack important Israeli figures and Israeli entrepreneurs around the world, and after those failures, Iran is now targeting ordinary Israelis in Turkey. According to another local TV network's report, Israel is concerned that Iran is planning to target ordinary Israelis visiting the country.The suspected plan is reported to be in retaliation for the assassination of a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Iran blamed on Israel last week.According to the council, "a number of attempts" by Iranian operatives to target Israeli businessmen and consulate officials have been foiled in recent weeks.The NSC advised all Israelis in Turkey to avoid making contact with strangers, refrain from disclosing personal information, especially about military service, make sure they have the phone numbers of Israeli legations and emergency services, and not to publicly display signs identifying them as Israelis.Still, according to the Times, despite the irregular recent warnings, the travel alert for Turkey remains at three out of four, a "moderate threat" level, with suggestions to avoid visiting the country for non-essential reasons. Israelis are specifically urged not to visit the nation and to leave if they are already there at level four, i.e. "high threat." Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iran are among the countries that have received this alert.Israel's infrequent travel warnings against Turkey have reportedly irritated Ankara; however, Turkish officials believe accusing Iran of having such plans publicly, as well as heightened measures to deter attacks, will allow all the potential threats to pass more quickly. Despite the fact that Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was killed in one of Tehran's most protected locations — Mohahedin-e Eslam Street, which is home to several senior officers in the IRGC and its elite Quds Force — Iranian authorities have yet to identify any suspects, although they reportedly tend to put the blame on Israel.The security alert level at Israel's embassies and consulates around the world has reportedly been upped in anticipation of a retaliatory Iranian attack, according to reports. Jerusalem has not commented on the killing and its possible involvement.
Israel Reportedly Warns Over 100 of Its Citizens to Leave Turkey Over Perceived 'Iranian Threat'

03:54 GMT 31.05.2022
An Israeli flag flies in a street in front of the Ibrahimi Mosque or the Tomb of the patriarches, in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron, on May 26, 2022.
An Israeli flag flies in a street in front of the Ibrahimi Mosque or the Tomb of the patriarches, in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron, on May 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / HAZEM BADER
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Earlier, Israel's National Security Council issued a public travel warning for Turkey, claiming that "Iranian terrorist operatives" there and in neighboring countries posed a serious threat to Israeli nationals.
Israeli security authorities contacted and directly told more than 100 of its citizens in Turkey that they are in Iran's crosshairs and begged them to return, the local Channel 12 broadcaster reported on Monday.
Cited by the Times of Israel, the report stated that the threat of Iran striking Israelis in Turkey is "concrete and immediate," and that "there is [an Iranian] infrastructure that has planned to act right now."
The Mossad has reportedly foiled previous alleged Iranian attempts to attack important Israeli figures and Israeli entrepreneurs around the world, and after those failures, Iran is now targeting ordinary Israelis in Turkey. According to another local TV network's report, Israel is concerned that Iran is planning to target ordinary Israelis visiting the country.
The suspected plan is reported to be in retaliation for the assassination of a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Iran blamed on Israel last week.
"For several weeks now, and even more so since Iran blamed Israel for the death of the Revolutionary Guards officer last week, there has been growing concern in the defense establishment about Iranian attempts to harm Israeli targets around the world,” the National Security Council's Monday statement said, per the translation.
According to the council, "a number of attempts" by Iranian operatives to target Israeli businessmen and consulate officials have been foiled in recent weeks.
The NSC advised all Israelis in Turkey to avoid making contact with strangers, refrain from disclosing personal information, especially about military service, make sure they have the phone numbers of Israeli legations and emergency services, and not to publicly display signs identifying them as Israelis.
“Israeli citizens must remain vigilant and adhere to the necessary precautions when traveling to one of these countries,” the council warned.
Still, according to the Times, despite the irregular recent warnings, the travel alert for Turkey remains at three out of four, a "moderate threat" level, with suggestions to avoid visiting the country for non-essential reasons.
Israelis are specifically urged not to visit the nation and to leave if they are already there at level four, i.e. "high threat." Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iran are among the countries that have received this alert.
Israel's infrequent travel warnings against Turkey have reportedly irritated Ankara; however, Turkish officials believe accusing Iran of having such plans publicly, as well as heightened measures to deter attacks, will allow all the potential threats to pass more quickly.
Despite the fact that Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was killed in one of Tehran's most protected locations — Mohahedin-e Eslam Street, which is home to several senior officers in the IRGC and its elite Quds Force — Iranian authorities have yet to identify any suspects, although they reportedly tend to put the blame on Israel.
The security alert level at Israel's embassies and consulates around the world has reportedly been upped in anticipation of a retaliatory Iranian attack, according to reports. Jerusalem has not commented on the killing and its possible involvement.
