https://sputniknews.com/20220531/europe-faces-prospect-of-fuel-shortages-amid-tough-winter-international-energy-agency-chief-says-1095901361.html

Europe Faces Prospect of Fuel Shortages Amid Tough Winter, International Energy Agency Chief Says

Europe Faces Prospect of Fuel Shortages Amid Tough Winter, International Energy Agency Chief Says

The grim forecast came on the same day that the EU announced an agreement to ban Russian maritime oil imports due to the special military operation in Ukraine... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T16:12+0000

2022-05-31T16:12+0000

2022-05-31T16:12+0000

europe

us

russia

oil

gasoline

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095766433_0:90:960:630_1920x0_80_0_0_c5bd8bb431708211a6307c4315bd571f.jpg

The US and EU might face a fuel crisis this summer amid changes to the oil market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol has said.According to Birol, the shortages will likely hit Europe more, due to it not only being dependent on oil imports, but also on oil-derived products.Birol further expressed fears that Europe will face a tough winter, potentially having to ration gas usage, especially in countries importing the fuel from Russia. While EU leaders are not yet considering an embargo on Russian gas, the move has not been ruled out amid promises to phase out purchases.The head of the IEA says the only hope would be if we experience a short and mild winter. He also noted that reducing standard temperatures for heating in buildings by two degrees might mitigate the problem.What Can Europe Do About the Fuel Crisis?Birol warned that the nascent fuel crisis is a real problem, and that it might be much more severe and long-lasting than the oil crises of the 1970s and 1980s.For this reason, his agency unveiled a ten-point plan to better prepare economies for the shortages on Sundays.The proposals focus on reducing EU fuel consumption instead of resolving supply issues such as resuming the purchase of Russian products. The IEA proposes banning personal vehicles from large cities, lowering public transport fares, and imposing stricter speed limit on high-speed motorways.Other options laid out by the body are to access the 2 billion-barrel international oil reserves managed by the IEA. This, however, would be a decision for the 31 member-states.Equally, the signing of Iran's nuclear deal, a reduction of Chinese consumption and imports, or the increase of daily production limits by a Middle Eastern country such as Saudi Arabia, may also mitigate the crisis.The EU made another step towards prompting the crisis on Monday by banning all maritime imports of Russian oil, leaving pipeline-supplied oil exempt. The hard-negotiated step was taken in response to Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope that the move would lead to a 90% reduction of oil imports from Russia by the end of the year, even though sea deliveries contribute only two-thirds of Moscow’s overall crude deliveries to the EU.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/us-warns-chinas-new-pact-with-pacific-nations-could-fuel-international-tensions-1095783799.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

europe, us, russia, oil, gasoline, sanctions