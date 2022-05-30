International
https://sputniknews.com/20220530/us-sanctions-on-russian-diamonds-deal-severe-blow-to-indias-working-class-trade-union-says-1095870338.html
US Sanctions on Russian Diamonds Deal Severe Blow to India's Working Class, Trade Union Says
US Sanctions on Russian Diamonds Deal Severe Blow to India's Working Class, Trade Union Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Western sanctions on rough diamonds have ended up devastating workers in India's polishing industry, where unemployment, wage... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-30T07:30+0000
2022-05-30T07:30+0000
russia
sanctions
india
diamonds
diamond companies
de beers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107440/02/1074400295_0:0:1814:1020_1920x0_80_0_0_b2d654619d842e202069af5f6cd6888f.png
In early April, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russian diamond mining company Alrosa, which is responsible for 90% of Russia's diamond mining capacity and is the source of about a third of all diamonds worldwide. Prior to the designation on Alrosa, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to ban US imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia.Gujarat province is home to the city of Surat, known for being one of the world's largest diamond polishing hubs.Zilariya said the decline of polished diamond supply in the market caused by the sanctions has forced diamond polishing companies to cut their employees' work hours, adding that many workers have also become unemployed or put on 15-day furloughs.The Diamond Workers Union in Gujarat recently met the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Labour Minister to explore options to resolve the crisis and possibly put together an economic aid package to support the industry.DIAMOND SHORTAGE EXPECTED IN FALLThere is a loophole in the US sanctions that allows rough diamonds from Russia to make their way to the US market if they are polished in a third country. However, several Indian polishers have said clients in the West are refusing to accept Russian-mined diamonds because they consider them conflict diamonds with respect to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.De Beers, the second-largest mining company behind Alrosa, said it will find it very difficult to provide additional supply to the global market.There are currently no shortages in rough diamonds, however, that is expected to change in August when demand will rise and manufacturers will start polishing rough diamonds for the holiday season in November and December, Golan said.De Beers is working at capacity and no new diamond mines are in sight, Golan added.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107440/02/1074400295_20:0:1620:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_04e40108860d8ccaf69c03283690cc8c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sanctions, india, diamonds, diamond companies, de beers

US Sanctions on Russian Diamonds Deal Severe Blow to India's Working Class, Trade Union Says

07:30 GMT 30.05.2022
© Courtesy of RioTintoRare, white diamond
Rare, white diamond - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
© Courtesy of RioTinto
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Western sanctions on rough diamonds have ended up devastating workers in India's polishing industry, where unemployment, wage reductions, and suicide rates are now on the rise, president of Diamond Workers Union Gujarat, Ramesh Zilariya, told Sputnik.
In early April, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russian diamond mining company Alrosa, which is responsible for 90% of Russia's diamond mining capacity and is the source of about a third of all diamonds worldwide. Prior to the designation on Alrosa, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to ban US imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia.

"Western countries, including the United States, said that you must make sure the diamonds you are polishing are not of Russian origin", Zilariya said. "The outcome... has severely affected India's diamond industry, as part of which the Gujarat diamond industry has been forced to cut production".

Gujarat province is home to the city of Surat, known for being one of the world's largest diamond polishing hubs.
Zilariya said the decline of polished diamond supply in the market caused by the sanctions has forced diamond polishing companies to cut their employees' work hours, adding that many workers have also become unemployed or put on 15-day furloughs.

"The policy of cutting production has had a direct impact on the workers in the diamond industry, due to which inflation is increasing on the one hand and on the other hand the wages of those working in the diamond industry are falling, due to which many workers are committing suicide", Zilariya said.

© Sputnik / Alrosa / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by the Russian diamond producer Alrosa, a view shows a rare 242-carat rough diamond, which will be offered at the 100th international auction of Alrosa in Dubai on March 22, 2021
In this handout photo released by the Russian diamond producer Alrosa, a view shows a rare 242-carat rough diamond, which will be offered at the 100th international auction of Alrosa in Dubai on March 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
In this handout photo released by the Russian diamond producer Alrosa, a view shows a rare 242-carat rough diamond, which will be offered at the 100th international auction of Alrosa in Dubai on March 22, 2021
© Sputnik / Alrosa
/
Go to the photo bank
The Diamond Workers Union in Gujarat recently met the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Labour Minister to explore options to resolve the crisis and possibly put together an economic aid package to support the industry.

DIAMOND SHORTAGE EXPECTED IN FALL

There is a loophole in the US sanctions that allows rough diamonds from Russia to make their way to the US market if they are polished in a third country. However, several Indian polishers have said clients in the West are refusing to accept Russian-mined diamonds because they consider them conflict diamonds with respect to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
De Beers, the second-largest mining company behind Alrosa, said it will find it very difficult to provide additional supply to the global market.

"At this point, diamond manufacturers everywhere are slowly backing away from Alrosa's diamonds because of consumer pressure and retailers' desire to be able to tell their clients that the diamonds they are offering are not sourced from Russia," veteran diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan told Sputnik. "In addition, banks are refusing to be involved in the trade in Alrosa's goods, even if the transaction takes place in a country not sanctioning Russia. None of the banks is willing to risk their license to operate in the US."

There are currently no shortages in rough diamonds, however, that is expected to change in August when demand will rise and manufacturers will start polishing rough diamonds for the holiday season in November and December, Golan said.
De Beers is working at capacity and no new diamond mines are in sight, Golan added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала