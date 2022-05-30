https://sputniknews.com/20220530/us-sanctions-on-russian-diamonds-deal-severe-blow-to-indias-working-class-trade-union-says-1095870338.html

US Sanctions on Russian Diamonds Deal Severe Blow to India's Working Class, Trade Union Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Western sanctions on rough diamonds have ended up devastating workers in India's polishing industry, where unemployment, wage... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

In early April, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russian diamond mining company Alrosa, which is responsible for 90% of Russia's diamond mining capacity and is the source of about a third of all diamonds worldwide. Prior to the designation on Alrosa, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to ban US imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia.Gujarat province is home to the city of Surat, known for being one of the world's largest diamond polishing hubs.Zilariya said the decline of polished diamond supply in the market caused by the sanctions has forced diamond polishing companies to cut their employees' work hours, adding that many workers have also become unemployed or put on 15-day furloughs.The Diamond Workers Union in Gujarat recently met the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Labour Minister to explore options to resolve the crisis and possibly put together an economic aid package to support the industry.DIAMOND SHORTAGE EXPECTED IN FALLThere is a loophole in the US sanctions that allows rough diamonds from Russia to make their way to the US market if they are polished in a third country. However, several Indian polishers have said clients in the West are refusing to accept Russian-mined diamonds because they consider them conflict diamonds with respect to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.De Beers, the second-largest mining company behind Alrosa, said it will find it very difficult to provide additional supply to the global market.There are currently no shortages in rough diamonds, however, that is expected to change in August when demand will rise and manufacturers will start polishing rough diamonds for the holiday season in November and December, Golan said.De Beers is working at capacity and no new diamond mines are in sight, Golan added.

