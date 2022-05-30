International
UK Health Security Agency Reportedly Detects 71 New Cases of Monkeypox
LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the UK, Sky News reports.
All of the new cases have been identified in England, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK since May 7 to 179.Earlier, the UK Health Agency said that despite new cases, the risk to the population remains low. However, the agency has advised those in contact with the cases to self-isolate for 21 days.In addition, the UKHSA has stocked a safe smallpox vaccine (called Imvanex, supplied by Bavarian Nordic) and is offering it to identified human close contacts diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.The first case of monkeypox outside Africa was confirmed in the United Kingdom on May 7. Since then, other cases have been reported by some countries in Europe and North America, as well as Australia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/who-official-monkeypox-could-be-just-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-1095844773.html
uk, monkeypox

18:27 GMT 30.05.2022
