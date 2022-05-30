https://sputniknews.com/20220530/uefa-officially-launches-independent-probe-into-champions-league-mayhem-1095884432.html
UEFA Officially Launches Independent Probe Into Champions League Mayhem
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has ordered the preparation of an independent report on the chaotic events that unfolded over the weekend during the Champions League final, the organization officially announced on Monday. Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues of Portugal will be responsible for investigating the events that have taken place and will ultimately provide a report of the incident. Data will be collected from all parties involved in the Champions League final in Paris, examining the "decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved."According to the statement, Brandao Rodrigues, 44, is a member of the Portuguese Parliament and the president of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Energy. Between 2015 and 2022, he was the Portuguese Minister of Education (also in charge of Sports and Youth), a member of the World Anti-doping Agency Foundation Board from 2019 to 2021, and the Portuguese Olympic attache at the London 2012 Olympic Games. According to UEFA, the independent report's findings will be made public once completed, with the organization evaluating the next steps after receiving the results.On Sunday, the decision to initiate an investigation was welcomed by UK Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Saturday, at the Stade de France during the final of the Champions League between Real Madrid FC and Liverpool FC, the French police fired tear gas at Liverpool fans trying to break into the stadium before the game, with some of the fans not having a ticket. Due to these security issues, the match started about 37 minutes late.
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has ordered the preparation of an independent report on the chaotic events that unfolded over the weekend during the Champions League final, the organization officially announced
on Monday.
Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues of Portugal will be responsible for investigating the events that have taken place and will ultimately provide a report of the incident. Data will be collected from all parties involved in the Champions League final in Paris, examining the "decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved."
"In order to guarantee his independent status in the process, Dr. Brandao Rodrigues agreed to execute this task on a pro bono basis," UEFA said.
According to the statement, Brandao Rodrigues, 44, is a member of the Portuguese Parliament and the president of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Energy. Between 2015 and 2022, he was the Portuguese Minister of Education (also in charge of Sports and Youth), a member of the World Anti-doping Agency Foundation Board from 2019 to 2021, and the Portuguese Olympic attache at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
According to UEFA, the independent report's findings will be made public once completed, with the organization evaluating the next steps after receiving the results.
On Sunday, the decision to initiate an investigation was welcomed
by UK Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings.