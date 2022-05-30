https://sputniknews.com/20220530/texas-gov-greg-abbott-booed-by-uvalde-mourners-1095882718.html
Texas Gov Greg Abbott Booed by Uvalde Mourners
Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott was booed on Sunday by a crowd of mourners while visiting Robb Elementary School, the site of the tragic massacre in Uvalde, Texas that ended with 19 children and two teachers dead.The crowd was reportedly a mix of residents and people from outside of Uvalde who came to show support for the families of the slain.Abbott has been the subject of criticism after the shooting, remaining steadfast in his support of gun rights even in the aftermath. He has since said that he expects new legislation to be unveiled in Texas in response, but that he wants to focus on mental health and not gun control, even as the vast majority of US citizens support background checks on gun sales, according to recent polling.Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the scene and were met with cheers from the crowd. However, while attending mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, someone yelled “Do something!” to which Biden responded that he will.But on Monday, while speaking to reporters on the South White House Lawn, Biden stated that he can only do so much through executive orders, and said it would be up to Congress to enact new gun control laws. “I can do the things I’ve done and any executive action I can take, I’ll continue to take. But I can’t outlaw a weapon. I can’t change a background check. I can’t do that.”There has been some indication that Republicans may be willing to negotiate with Democrats on gun control laws following the shooting. Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he is tapping Texas Senator John Cornyn to start bipartisan talks about new legislation.
uvalde
