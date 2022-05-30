International
Rockets Reportedly Strike Ain Al-Asad Military Base Housing US Troops in Iraq
Ain al-Asad is an Iraqi military base in western Iraq's Al Anbar Governorate. It is considered one of the largest bases hosting US military equipment and...
rockets
iraq
us troops
rocket attack
military & intelligence
The Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, where US forces are stationed in the country, has come under fire from what appear to be 122mm missiles, local media reported on Monday.According to preliminary eyewitness reports, at least two missiles fell on the base. At the moment, the extent of damage and the presence of victims is not specified. It is also unclear what exactly was the target of the alleged attack.Moreover, following the missile attack, the US reportedly deployed reconnaissance drones and helicopters in the area of the nearby village of Al-Baghdadi, Iraq.The missiles that fell on the base allegedly hit the southern part of the installation, and shortly after that, the US forces sealed all the doors at the facility.According to unconfirmed reports, a makeshift launcher was used to launch the missiles, presumably from multiple launch rocket systems.The base, which still hosts US troops despite the fact that the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from its territory, is subject to shelling quite regularly. One of the most serious was the missile attack in January 2020 by Iran in retaliation for the killing of IRGC General Qasem Soleimani by US forces.
Kirill Kurevlev
rockets, iraq, us troops, rocket attack, military & intelligence

20:02 GMT 30.05.2022 (Updated: 20:29 GMT 30.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserThis aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Ain al-Asad is an Iraqi military base in western Iraq's Al Anbar Governorate. It is considered one of the largest bases hosting US military equipment and personnel in the country.
The Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, where US forces are stationed in the country, has come under fire from what appear to be 122mm missiles, local media reported on Monday.
According to preliminary eyewitness reports, at least two missiles fell on the base. At the moment, the extent of damage and the presence of victims is not specified. It is also unclear what exactly was the target of the alleged attack.
Moreover, following the missile attack, the US reportedly deployed reconnaissance drones and helicopters in the area of the nearby village of Al-Baghdadi, Iraq.
The missiles that fell on the base allegedly hit the southern part of the installation, and shortly after that, the US forces sealed all the doors at the facility.
According to unconfirmed reports, a makeshift launcher was used to launch the missiles, presumably from multiple launch rocket systems.
The base, which still hosts US troops despite the fact that the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from its territory, is subject to shelling quite regularly. One of the most serious was the missile attack in January 2020 by Iran in retaliation for the killing of IRGC General Qasem Soleimani by US forces.
