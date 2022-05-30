Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger: 'I'm Open to an AR-15 Ban Now'
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS Representative Adam Kinzinger listens during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, during their first hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2021
GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger, who is a strong defender of the Second Amendment, has argued that it is up to his “side” to come up with a reasonable solution to gun violence.
Representative Adam Kinzinger has modified his position regarding a possible ban of AR-15 rifles in the wake of the deadly Uvalde shooting, he said on Sunday.
Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash on 'State of the Union', Kinzinger said he thinks he is "open to [AR-15 rifles] ban now".
"It's going to depend on what it [the legislation] looks like because there's a lot of nuances on what constitutes, you know, certain things," the lawmaker noted.
He also floated "extra license," or "extra training" requirements to own a AR-15 as possible components of gun restrictions. According to the Republican, those who support the Second Amendment like himself should be doing more to reach a reasonable solution to the issue of gun violence.
"We have to be coming to the table with ways to mitigate 18-year-olds buying these guns and walking into schools - my side's not doing that", he said. "My side is not coming forward with reasonable ways to defend an amendment that we think is very important. And so I'm looking at this going, 'Fine, if people are going to put forward solutions about certifying maybe who can buy an assault weapon, I'm certainly open to that.'"
His remarks came on the heels of President Joe Biden's statement on Monday in which he claimed to not be able to "dictate" gun control measures, asserting that any restrictions are up to Congress to greenlight.
According to the president, the Second Amendment "was never absolute", and there are hopes that a bipartisan agreement can be reached on the issue.
"I think things have gotten so bad that everybody's getting more rational, at least that's my hope,'' Biden told reporters.
Expectations of a bipartisan compromise on gun control remain strong, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier that he has tapped Texas Senator John Cornyn to work with the Democrats on a possible agreement. Additionally, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told ABC earlier in the week that he sees many more Republicans stepping forward to discuss gun control following the tragic Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 school employees.