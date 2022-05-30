https://sputniknews.com/20220530/reports-of-switzerland-ditching-neutrality-by-joining-russia-sanctions-overblown-analysts-say-1095883811.html

Reports of Switzerland Ditching Neutrality by Joining Russia Sanctions Overblown, Analysts Say

Reports of Switzerland Ditching Neutrality by Joining Russia Sanctions Overblown, Analysts Say

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Media reports about Switzerland allegedly going against its tradition of neutrality by joining sanctions against Russia are exaggerated... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-30T18:50+0000

2022-05-30T18:50+0000

2022-05-30T18:50+0000

europe

russia

switzerland

sanctions

neutral policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105424/68/1054246873_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2333167257f595b9dd075db7aa10fe37.jpg

Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Switzerland has joined multiple European sanctions against Moscow, leading media outlets to speculate that Bern is finally abandoning its policy of neutrality. However, the Swiss government has insisted the country remains neutral from the standpoint of international law.Switzerland also vetoed requests by German authorities to re-export to Ukraine ammunition used in German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, showing that it is still unwilling to be directly involved in the hostilities.Neutral But in What Way?Laurent Goetschel, the director of Basel-based practice and research institute Swisspeace and professor of political science at the University of Basel, said the fact that Switzerland is abstaining from directly or indirectly getting involved in the military conflict demonstrates the country's commitment to the old tradition.Meanwhile, Pascal Lottaz, a professor at Temple University Japan and Waseda University researcher, noted that under the international law, Switzerland is not violating any rules of neutrality, though, if viewed through the political lens, the country is siding with the West and is thus perceived as non-neutral.Future of ConceptThe experts differed in their predictions about how the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine will impact the understanding of neutrality in Switzerland.According to Goetschel, the country might slightly boost its cooperation with NATO, which, however, will not have a major effect on its interpretation of neutrality. At the same time, the discussion on the war in Ukraine makes it even more visible that Switzerland feels as part of the "Western European community of values." Even though this is not likely to have a big impact on neutrality, it might strengthen the country's ties to the European Union, the expert believes.Lottaz, for his part, was positive the conflict in Ukraine will change the way the Swiss interpret the idea of neutrality, as the issue of how Switzerland's neutrality should be interpreted going forward is currently being hotly debated.He continued by highlighting the fact that "there are even political forces trying to strengthen the political neutrality" and pointing to the discussion on the right about launching a referendum to prevent the government from adopting one-sided sanctions in the future.At the same time, both experts do not think it is likely for Switzerland to follow Finland and Sweden into NATO at some point, with Lottaz saying that the idea of neutrality has much deeper roots in the Swiss mindset.

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/swiss-banks-unfreeze-34-billion-in-sanctioned-russian-assets--1095496724.html

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, russia, switzerland, sanctions, neutral policy