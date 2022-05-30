https://sputniknews.com/20220530/one-person-dead-seven-injured-after-shooting-at-memorial-day-festival-in-oklahoma-1095866762.html

One Person Dead, Seven Injured After Shooting at Memorial Day Festival in Oklahoma

The suspect, 26-year-old Skyler Buckner, turned himself on Sunday afternoon. The motive for the shooting is still unknown. 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

One person was killed and another seven were injured as a result of the shooting at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma.One of those injured is a 9-year-old child.According to witnesses, they heard gunshots after midnight, which were allegedly preceded by an altercation.The incident took place at an annual Memorial Day event at the Old City Square, which was reportedly around 1,500 people in attendance, including the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

