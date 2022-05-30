https://sputniknews.com/20220530/nepal-army-recovers-14-bodies-from-plane-crash-site-in-mountainous-mustang-1095867440.html
A twin-engine Otter aircraft flown by Tara Air with 22 people on board went missing on Sunday. The passengers included four Indians, two Germans, and three Japanese, among others.
2022-05-30T05:18+0000
2022-05-30T05:18+0000
2022-05-30T05:18+0000
The Nepal Army and local authorities have pulled 14 bodies from the crash site in Sanosware Bhir, Thasang 2 in the mountainous district of Mustang since first spotting the wreckage of Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft on Monday.Sharing the picture of the crashed plane on Twitter, Nepali Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said that more rescuers from different agencies were trying to reach the sites in the shortest possible time.The photo shared by the Nepal Army spokesman shows the tail and one wing of the aircraft intact.Nepal's local daily Kathmandu Post reported that bodies have been "scattered over a 100 metre radius from the main impact point".The plane that took off on Sunday morning from Pokhara slammed into a mountain in the northwest part of the country. The cause of the crash has yet to be ascertained.The data revealed from the airline document showed that out of the 22 people aboard, four were Indians, three were Japanese, and two were Germans. There were 10 Nepali passengers, as well as a three-member Nepali crew.
A twin-engine Otter aircraft flown by Tara Air with 22 people on board went missing on Sunday. The passengers included four Indians, two Germans, and three Japanese, among others.
The Nepal Army and local authorities have pulled 14 bodies from the crash site in Sanosware Bhir, Thasang 2 in the mountainous district of Mustang since first spotting the wreckage of Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft on Monday.
Sharing the picture of the crashed plane
on Twitter, Nepali Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said that more rescuers from different agencies were trying to reach the sites in the shortest possible time.
"Every possible means to reach the site is being considered," he added.
The photo shared by the Nepal Army spokesman shows the tail and one wing of the aircraft intact.
Nepal's local daily Kathmandu Post reported that bodies have been "scattered over a 100 metre radius from the main impact point".
The plane that took off on Sunday morning from Pokhara slammed into a mountain
in the northwest part of the country. The cause of the crash has yet to be ascertained.
The data revealed from the airline document showed that out of the 22 people aboard, four were Indians, three were Japanese, and two were Germans. There were 10 Nepali passengers, as well as a three-member Nepali crew.