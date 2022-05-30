International
Israeli Prime Minister Says Iran Would 'Pay Full Price' as Its 'Immunity is Over'
Israeli Prime Minister Says Iran Would 'Pay Full Price' as Its 'Immunity is Over'
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has declared that Iran's "immunity", which it allegedly enjoyed, was "over" as he addressed his Cabinet.Bennett claimed that from now on Tehran will be punished for allegedly carrying out attacks against the Israeli state using its proxies. He further vowed that those who finance "terrorists" and send them to hit Israel, would "pay the full price".The prime minister did not elaborate on how Tel Aviv plans to act against Iran over its alleged actions. However, his statement comes in the wake of the daring assassination of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hassan Sayad Khodai.Khodai, whom Israel accused of being involved in plotting the attacks against the country and its citizens, was shot dead in the middle of the day in Tehran by two assailants on motorcycles. The Islamic Republic accused Tel Aviv of plotting the assassination, while Iranian state media reported that members of an Israeli intelligence service were uncovered and arrested by the IRGC following Khodai's killing.Israel declined to comment on Tehran's accusations, as Iran vowed to retaliate for the death of the IRGC member.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
Iran Asks UN to Condemn Killing of Daesh-Battling IRGC Colonel Amid Reports of Israeli Involvement
26 May, 10:28 GMT
