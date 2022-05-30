Iran's Stockpile of Enriched Uranium 18 Times Higher Than JCPOA Limit - IAEA

https://sputniknews.com/20220530/irans-stockpile-of-enriched-uranium-18-times-higher-than-jcpoa-limit---iaea-1095884924.html

The agency said in a report on Iran's nuclear program that it "estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran's total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms," according to the Agence France-Presse.The IAEA further said that Iran is continuing the enrichment of uranium above the 3.67% limit set in the JCPOA. Tehran's stockpile of 20% enriched uranium stands at 238.4 kilograms, up 56.3 kilograms from the last report published in March, and the stockpile of 60% enriched uranium grew by 9.9 kilograms to 43.1 kilograms.In 2015, the P5+1, Iran and the European Union signed the multiparty nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, to provide sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in March a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors."IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said last week that nuclear aspects of the deal with Iran on its atomic research have been "pretty much finalized" but the talks have stumbled on non-nuclear issues.

