Hunter Biden's Latest Ally Reportedly Looks to Spin Laptop Scandal with Disinformation Offensive

The contents of the “laptop from hell” surfaced in the media in September 2020. It was presumably abandoned by the president’s son at a Delaware repair shop in... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer and Hunter Biden's newest ally, Kevin Morris, has concocted a plan to "blunt the impact" of the laptop-related scandal that has haunted the president's son for nearly two years, CBS news reported.According to the broadcaster, citing a leak from the team of 30 lawyers and investigators assembled for the task, Morris planned to launch a PR campaign aimed at discrediting all media reports related to the so-called "laptop from hell".A leaked photo of the plan, allegedly hand-written by Morris himself, suggested that the team was planning to discredit the way data from the laptop was obtained, rather than trying to prove the falsity of the information.Morris, who has previously donated $2 million to pay for Biden’s tax-related debts, reportedly hope to peddle the theory that Biden never dropped off a laptop at the Delaware repair shop previously owned by John Paul Mac Isaac. Rather, he hopes to argue that Mac Isaac illegally cloned the device after purportedly obtaining it from Dr Ablow – a Newburyport psychiatrist at whose office Hunter Biden once left one of his numerous laptops.It is unclear how Hunter Biden's PR team plan to explain how video recordings shot after the date in which he allegedly left his laptop at his psychiatrists office emerged amongst the files.One such video was shot on February 24, 2019. It captured Hunter Biden's conversation with his late brother Beau’s widow in which the two discussed a New York Times column that was released approximately at the time of the video's date stamp and weeks after Hunter Biden forgot his laptop at Dr Ablow's on 1 February 2019.Attempt to Play 'Laptop Scandal' as Hit Against the PresidentDespite these inconsistencies, Morris reportedly sought to discredit the files found on the "laptop from hell" by claiming that Dr Ablow illegally accessed and cloned them.His team also hoped to further undermine the “evidence” by pointing out that Ablow wrote for The New York Post in 2009, and Trump ally Roger Stone wrote a foreword for Ablow's book in 2020. According to the leak, Morris was going to peddle the theory that the contents of the laptop were leaked a couple of months ahead of the 2020 presidential election specifically to harm Joe Biden.While the laptop contents indeed put into question Joe Biden's claims of not interfering in his son's foreign business affairs when he still was a vice president, these materials were not widely circulated at the time. Most mainstream media outlets outright ignored them for nearly two years, dismissing the laptop materials as a “Russian disinformation operation”.Additionally, two major social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter*, actively blocked posts spreading the news about the laptop's contents which suggested that Hunter Biden engaged in shady deals with Chinese state-linked businessmen and used his father's position to his advantage during his job at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.The authenticity of the "laptop from hell's" data and its origins have, however, been verified by various independent media outlets, including the New York Post, which broke the story in September 2020.*Both currently banned in Russia over their parent company Meta's extremist activitiesLet's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

