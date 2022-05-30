https://sputniknews.com/20220530/hell-of-a-job-exorcists-complain-about-long-queues-of-the-possessed-little-support-from-bishops-1095880387.html

Hell of a Job: Exorcists Complain About Long Queues of the 'Possessed', Little Support From Bishops

Hell of a Job: Exorcists Complain About Long Queues of the 'Possessed', Little Support From Bishops

If you think that your job is toxic, you might want to remind yourself that at least you don't have to deal with demonic possession every day. 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-30T15:02+0000

2022-05-30T15:02+0000

2022-05-30T15:02+0000

viral

catholic

monks

exorcism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095880481_0:112:720:517_1920x0_80_0_0_7654dcc42fa1547832c9e80d684c24fd.jpg

Italian catholic monks have complained about tough workplace conditions, pointing at burnout and lack of support from their superiors, The Times has reported.The exorcists particularly lamented the lack of assistance in dealing with long lines of people who claim satanic possession.According to the report, the monks shared their grievances with researchers from a Vatican-approved religious university at Regina Apostolorum's 16th Annual Exorcism Course in Rome. The course was attended by over a hundred people. The survey conducted by the religious university said there are 290 exorcists currently working in Italy, and 37 in Spain. The UK and Ireland have 28 working professionals.One of the main concerns brought up by the monks was that they need more support in determining whether the people who arrive or are brought for exorcism are actually possessed, or just suffering from mental health disorders.In one case, Father Giuseppe Bernardi claimed to have performed a nine-hour exorcism on a woman who assaulted monks while screaming profanities in Latin. The incident has divided her family, with her father believing she suffered from a mental health disorder and her mother agreeing with the priest that it was a deed of demonic powers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, catholic, monks, exorcism