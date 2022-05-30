International
https://sputniknews.com/20220530/french-police-say-70-of-paper-tickets-for-champions-league-final-in-paris-fake-1095882536.html
French Police Say 70% of Paper Tickets for Champions League Final in Paris Fake
French Police Say 70% of Paper Tickets for Champions League Final in Paris Fake
PARIS (Sputnik) - About 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in France were fake, French Interior Minister... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-30T18:07+0000
2022-05-30T18:07+0000
france
europe
football
champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095853885_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_785ad9b2f1dbebed58e8aa3c6749065c.jpg
The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday and ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool with a score of 1:0. Before the game, the French police fired tear gas at fans of Liverpool who were trying to break into the Stade de France stadium. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to security concerns.Earlier on Monday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blamed Liverpool's fans and the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) decision to distribute hard copies of tickets for the unrest during the game on Saturday. She added that 30,000-40,000 British fans came to the stadium either ticketless or with fake tickets.So far, 105 fans have been arrested, according to the French police.The Champions League final was initially planned to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; however, the UEFA decided to change the location for the game due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095853885_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee80848f136278db670e0622e6f969e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, football, champions league

French Police Say 70% of Paper Tickets for Champions League Final in Paris Fake

18:07 GMT 30.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS COEXLiverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022
Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS COEX
Subscribe
US
India
Global
PARIS (Sputnik) - About 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in France were fake, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.
The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday and ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool with a score of 1:0. Before the game, the French police fired tear gas at fans of Liverpool who were trying to break into the Stade de France stadium. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to security concerns.
"The tickets were made in paper form at the request of the Liverpool club. All 22,000 British tickets were made of paper, which contributed to massive industrial fraud. According to preliminary estimates, 70% of the tickets turned out to be fake," Darmanin told a briefing.
Earlier on Monday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blamed Liverpool's fans and the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) decision to distribute hard copies of tickets for the unrest during the game on Saturday. She added that 30,000-40,000 British fans came to the stadium either ticketless or with fake tickets.
So far, 105 fans have been arrested, according to the French police.
The Champions League final was initially planned to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; however, the UEFA decided to change the location for the game due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала