Elon Musk Praises China for 'Leading World' in Renewal Energy & Electric Vehicles Era

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, endorsed China's advancement in renewable energy and electric vehicles on Monday, days after the US pointed out that China's energy policy may delay the arrival of net-zero global emissions.The statement has come amid ongoing trade and technology competition between the US and China. Last Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticised China's policy, noting it is not possible to reach a net-zero emission plan by 2035 if China does not see an emissions peak before 2030.The US unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework on 23 May, seeking to develop a "first-of-its-kind supply chain agreement" that better anticipates, predicts, and, importantly, prevents disruptions in supply chains.Experts have concerns that pressuring Western firms to de-locate their organisations from China may increase equipment costs like batteries and smart grids. Developing countries are major buyers of Chinese equipment that help them in decarbonisation.Data released by the China Passenger Car Association suggests that over three million vehicles running on electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells were sold in China last year, making it the world's largest market for climate-friendly automobiles.Earlier this month, Musk had praised China's "super talented, hardworking people" for restarting Tesla's massive Shanghai "Giga-factory," which was closed down due to the COVID-19 spread.

