Cristiano Ronaldo Effect: Man Utd Upgrades Carrington Swimming Pool After Superstar's Complaint
Cristiano Ronaldo Effect: Man Utd Upgrades Carrington Swimming Pool After Superstar's Complaint
It is a well-documented fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is a fitness freak. He takes good care of his body by working out in the gym daily. The Portugal legend...
Cristiano Ronaldo's complaints about Manchester United's swimming pool at the club's training ground forced the Red Devils' management to refurbish it, British outlet The Mirror reported.Ronaldo told the United staff that the swimming pool situated inside the former Premier League champions' Aon training complex needed an urgent revamp.He declared that the pool was a safety hazard as he claimed that there were "loose, chipped, and missing tiles" inside.CR7 who made his return to United from Juventus last summer was left surprised when he came to know that the swimming pool at Carrington has remained the same for more than a decade.The Portugal skipper had earlier spent six years at Old Trafford when he joined United as a teenager before moving to Real Madrid in 2009 after having won multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League crown under Sir Alex Ferguson's reign.As per the newspaper, Ronaldo had issued a warning to his bosses at Carrington, telling them that he won't use the pool until it's refurbished.The club's management swung into action almost immediately and if reports from Britain's newspapers are to be believed, the pool is undergoing repairs at present and will only be ready for use in July.Coming back to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he ended the 2021-22 season as United's top scorer, having produced 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.
