Can You Actually Die of a Broken Heart? Doctors Say Yes
If you have ever lost or parted ways with a significant other, you know how heartbreak feels. However, it looks like it is actually way more dangerous for one's health than previously thought.
Medics have claimed that the so-called Broken Heart Syndrome is not only emotionally traumatic, but also potentially fatal.
Despite dying from a broken heart being considered more of a fictional twist than something that occurs in real life, doctors have warned that it is a very real condition that disrupts "the heart's usual pumping function".
According to US-based Mayo Clinic
, broken heart syndrome "is a temporary heart condition that's often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions". The clinic went on to state that it may sometimes result in death.
While "most people who have Broken Heart Syndrome quickly recover and don't have long-lasting effects", it is important to be on the lookout for symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath when one is dealing with a traumatic event in one’s life.
However, broken heart syndrome should be differentiated from a heart attack.
"Heart attacks are generally caused by a complete or near-complete blockage of a heart artery. In broken heart syndrome, the heart arteries are not blocked, although blood flow in the arteries of the heart may be reduced," Mayo Clinic noted.
Women are said to be more prone to broken heart syndrome than men, with age also being a factor, as the syndrome mostly affects people older than 50. Additionally, people suffering from anxiety or depression may face a higher risk of suffering from the syndrome.