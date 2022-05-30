https://sputniknews.com/20220530/animals-might-evolve-four-times-faster-than-previously-thought-new-study-finds-1095876255.html

Animals Might Evolve Four Times Faster Than Previously Thought, New Study Finds

The evolution of animals could be happening four times faster than was previously thought, according to a new study conducted by Australian National University. The scientists have analysed the already-existing long-term datasets of genetic information of 19 different wild animal groups from across the world, and came to the realisation that the more genetic differences there are within species, the faster evolution happens.The researchers referred to the phenomenon as the "fuel of evolution". The team developed quantitative genetic methods to mine the datasets, and found that "additive genetic variance in relative fitness is often substantial and, on average, twice that of previous estimates".The average length of each field study is about 30 years, with the longest one taking 63 years, and the shortest one concluding in 11 years. The team examined the evolutionary process of such animals as Australia's fairy-wrens, Canada's song sparrows, Tanzania's spotted hyenas and Scotland's red deer. As this is the first study of evolution so great in scale, researchers still need more evidence to say for sure that evolution is happening faster than Charles Darwin thought.

