International
https://sputniknews.com/20220529/watch-seattle-mom-saves-toddler-who-ran-to-hug-black-bear-1095854793.html
WATCH: Seattle Mom Saves Toddler Who Ran to Hug Black Bear
WATCH: Seattle Mom Saves Toddler Who Ran to Hug Black Bear
The little child was not aware of the danger she was facing as she most likely only saw real bears on TV and played with them as toys. 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-29T00:45+0000
2022-05-29T00:45+0000
toddler
mother
bear cubs
black bear
us
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095854767_0:1:1422:801_1920x0_80_0_0_23660112a231c2530623d2f6dfbf9457.png
A heroic mom from Redmond saved her child's life as she sprinted between a black bear cub and the toddler who was excited to give it a hug.Home surveillance footage circulating online shows the toddler run up to the bear that climbed on the backyard fence, before the mother grabs her child and then runs into the house like a flash. The toddler was heard gasping "That's a bear" in the video, apparently thinking it was no different from a teddy bear."I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," Samantha Martin, the mother, told local media."It was just a little baby bear, but my biggest concern wasn’t necessarily the baby bear so much as I didn’t know where the mom was and didn’t know how she’d feel about two humans running towards her baby," she said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095854767_177:0:1245:801_1920x0_80_0_0_fb1dfd69d0b09561f34b2f55da8b7fa3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
toddler, mother, bear cubs, black bear, us, viral

WATCH: Seattle Mom Saves Toddler Who Ran to Hug Black Bear

00:45 GMT 29.05.2022
© Photo : Fox News(Screenshot) Washington mom saves toddler running to hug black bear
(Screenshot) Washington mom saves toddler running to hug black bear - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
© Photo : Fox News
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The little child was not aware of the danger she was facing as she most likely only saw real bears on TV and played with them as toys.
A heroic mom from Redmond saved her child's life as she sprinted between a black bear cub and the toddler who was excited to give it a hug.
Home surveillance footage circulating online shows the toddler run up to the bear that climbed on the backyard fence, before the mother grabs her child and then runs into the house like a flash. The toddler was heard gasping "That's a bear" in the video, apparently thinking it was no different from a teddy bear.
"I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," Samantha Martin, the mother, told local media."It was just a little baby bear, but my biggest concern wasn’t necessarily the baby bear so much as I didn’t know where the mom was and didn’t know how she’d feel about two humans running towards her baby," she said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала