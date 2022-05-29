https://sputniknews.com/20220529/watch-seattle-mom-saves-toddler-who-ran-to-hug-black-bear-1095854793.html

WATCH: Seattle Mom Saves Toddler Who Ran to Hug Black Bear

WATCH: Seattle Mom Saves Toddler Who Ran to Hug Black Bear

The little child was not aware of the danger she was facing as she most likely only saw real bears on TV and played with them as toys. 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

A heroic mom from Redmond saved her child's life as she sprinted between a black bear cub and the toddler who was excited to give it a hug.Home surveillance footage circulating online shows the toddler run up to the bear that climbed on the backyard fence, before the mother grabs her child and then runs into the house like a flash. The toddler was heard gasping "That's a bear" in the video, apparently thinking it was no different from a teddy bear."I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," Samantha Martin, the mother, told local media."It was just a little baby bear, but my biggest concern wasn’t necessarily the baby bear so much as I didn’t know where the mom was and didn’t know how she’d feel about two humans running towards her baby," she said.

