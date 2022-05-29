https://sputniknews.com/20220529/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-destroy-ukrainian-military-strongholds-1095858898.html
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds
In the course of the special military operation launched by Moscow in February, the high-precision weapons are being used to eliminate military infrastructure, as Russia is aiming to halt the war waged by Kiev in Donbass and achieve the complete demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
In the course of the special military operation launched by Moscow in February, the high-precision weapons are being used to eliminate military infrastructure, as Russia is aiming to halt the war waged by Kiev in Donbass and achieve the complete demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a new video showing Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters in action. The footage features the aircraft taking off and later targeting the positions of the Ukrainian military, hitting armed strongholds and returning to base.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a new gen twin-seat aircraft based on the Ka-50 Black Shark. It is capable of destroying targets in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can quickly dodge any retaliatory fire.