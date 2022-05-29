https://sputniknews.com/20220529/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-destroy-ukrainian-military-strongholds-1095858898.html

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a new video showing Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters in action. The footage features the aircraft taking off and later targeting the positions of the Ukrainian military, hitting armed strongholds and returning to base.The Ka-52 Alligator is a new gen twin-seat aircraft based on the Ka-50 Black Shark. It is capable of destroying targets in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can quickly dodge any retaliatory fire.

