WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a new video showing Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters in action. The footage features the aircraft taking off and later targeting the positions of the Ukrainian military, hitting armed strongholds and returning to base.The Ka-52 Alligator is a new gen twin-seat aircraft based on the Ka-50 Black Shark. It is capable of destroying targets in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can quickly dodge any retaliatory fire.
helicopter, ka-52, russia, ukraine

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Military Strongholds

10:10 GMT 29.05.2022
Ka-52 "Alligator" multi-purpose all-weather helicopters
Ka-52 Alligator multi-purpose all-weather helicopters - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
In the course of the special military operation launched by Moscow in February, the high-precision weapons are being used to eliminate military infrastructure, as Russia is aiming to halt the war waged by Kiev in Donbass and achieve the complete demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a new video showing Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters in action. The footage features the aircraft taking off and later targeting the positions of the Ukrainian military, hitting armed strongholds and returning to base.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a new gen twin-seat aircraft based on the Ka-50 Black Shark. It is capable of destroying targets in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can quickly dodge any retaliatory fire.
