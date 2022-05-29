https://sputniknews.com/20220529/throw-that-apple-awayworlds-oldest-man-says-glass-of-liquor-a-day-is-secret-to-long-life-1095854620.html

Throw That Apple Away–World’s Oldest Man Says Glass Of Liquor A Day Is Secret To Long Life

Venezuela's Juan Vicente Perez Mora had the following advice for would-be centenarians on his 113th birthday: 'work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early...

The world’s oldest man turned 113 on Friday, crediting his impressive vitality to a daily glass of aguardiente, or “fire water,” an inexpensive liquor that’s popular throughout Latin America. In Venezuela, it’s made from sugarcane, and Juan Vicente Perez Mora reportedly drinks a glass each day with his morning coffee.His doctor reportedly described Mora’s condition as “totally fine” aside from slightly elevated blood pressure and hearing issues, and said the aging Venezuelan doesn’t take any medication. Family and friends say the world’s oldest man is still completely lucid.According to Guinness, Mora has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. The record-keeping organization crowned Mora the world’s oldest man earlier this month, writing that he was “officially confirmed” as the oldest man alive since February 4th.The ninth of ten children, the Venezuelan centenarian was born on May 27th, 1909 in the small mountain town of El Cobre, in the state of Táchira. Mora moved to the village of Los Pajuiles in San José de Bolivar at a young age and would go on to spend most of his life farming there. The aging Venezuelan reportedly also served as a sheriff for over a decade.

