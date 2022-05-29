https://sputniknews.com/20220529/the-face-of-the-washington-swamp-trump-raps-liz-cheney-after-she-enters-wyoming-gop-primary-race-1095858183.html

‘The Face of the Washington Swamp’: Trump Raps Liz Cheney After She Enters Wyoming GOP Primary Race

With time starting to tick for the Wyoming GOP primary, a recent opinion poll revealed that Liz Cheney, a frequent critic of the 45th president, is lagging... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

Former President Trump has slammed GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney, who officially filed for the 2022 Wyoming primary on Thursday, over her “loving endless, nonsensical, bloody wars”.Speaking at a rally of his supporters in Wyoming on Saturday, Trump described “the Cheneys” as “diehard globalists and warmongers who have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world”.“Cheney is at the front of the parade trying to get us to go into wars with Russia or anyone else that wants to bite,” Trump asserted, in an apparent nod to the 55-year-old recently co-writing an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she urged the Biden administration to continue providing military aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in the country.The former US president argued that “Liz Cheney is about ‘America last’”, as he scolded her over foreign policy, border security and election integrity.The remarks came after a poll revealed on Friday that the daughter of the former US Vice President Dick Cheney is trailing top primary competitor Harriet Hageman by 30 points.The WPAi/Club for Growth PAC survey showed that 56 percent of Republican Wyoming primary voters would support Hageman if the election, scheduled for 16 August, were held today.Trump endorsed Hageman to replace Cheney after the 55-year-old congresswoman became one of the two GOP members to join the Democrat-led committee probing the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. Both Trump and Hageman refer to Cheney as a “RINO,” which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”

