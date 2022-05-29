https://sputniknews.com/20220529/the-face-of-the-washington-swamp-trump-raps-liz-cheney-after-she-enters-wyoming-gop-primary-race-1095858183.html
‘The Face of the Washington Swamp’: Trump Raps Liz Cheney After She Enters Wyoming GOP Primary Race
‘The Face of the Washington Swamp’: Trump Raps Liz Cheney After She Enters Wyoming GOP Primary Race
With time starting to tick for the Wyoming GOP primary, a recent opinion poll revealed that Liz Cheney, a frequent critic of the 45th president, is lagging... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-29T09:16+0000
2022-05-29T09:16+0000
2022-05-29T09:19+0000
us
wyoming
donald trump
liz cheney
primary
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095858539_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63381c61ec909da3e9d570f313eacbf1.jpg
Former President Trump has slammed GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney, who officially filed for the 2022 Wyoming primary on Thursday, over her “loving endless, nonsensical, bloody wars”.Speaking at a rally of his supporters in Wyoming on Saturday, Trump described “the Cheneys” as “diehard globalists and warmongers who have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world”.“Cheney is at the front of the parade trying to get us to go into wars with Russia or anyone else that wants to bite,” Trump asserted, in an apparent nod to the 55-year-old recently co-writing an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she urged the Biden administration to continue providing military aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in the country.The former US president argued that “Liz Cheney is about ‘America last’”, as he scolded her over foreign policy, border security and election integrity.The remarks came after a poll revealed on Friday that the daughter of the former US Vice President Dick Cheney is trailing top primary competitor Harriet Hageman by 30 points.The WPAi/Club for Growth PAC survey showed that 56 percent of Republican Wyoming primary voters would support Hageman if the election, scheduled for 16 August, were held today.Trump endorsed Hageman to replace Cheney after the 55-year-old congresswoman became one of the two GOP members to join the Democrat-led committee probing the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. Both Trump and Hageman refer to Cheney as a “RINO,” which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/liz-cheney-risks-losing-primary-to-a-trump-endorsed-candidate-over-her-role-in-6-january-panel-1092489776.html
us
wyoming
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095858539_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0132caa013a38f2eac3deaf0e2450abe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, wyoming, donald trump, liz cheney, primary, poll
‘The Face of the Washington Swamp’: Trump Raps Liz Cheney After She Enters Wyoming GOP Primary Race
09:16 GMT 29.05.2022 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 29.05.2022)
With time starting to tick for the Wyoming GOP primary, a recent opinion poll revealed that Liz Cheney, a frequent critic of the 45th president, is lagging behind Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. The survey showed that only 26 percent of voters would say “yes” to Cheney’s reelection if the 16 August 2022 primary took place right now.
Former President Trump has slammed GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney
, who officially filed for the 2022 Wyoming primary on Thursday, over her “loving endless, nonsensical, bloody wars”.
Speaking at a rally of his supporters in Wyoming on Saturday, Trump described “the Cheneys” as “diehard globalists and warmongers who have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world”.
“That’s why Liz Cheney voted no on bringing our troops back home from Syria, where they didn’t even want to have us,” the 45th US president added. He referred to Cheney bickering with him over his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria in 2019 ahead of a planned Turkish incursion, which she called “a catastrophic mistake” at the time.
“Cheney is at the front of the parade trying to get us to go into wars with Russia or anyone else that wants to bite,” Trump asserted, in an apparent nod to the 55-year-old recently co-writing an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she urged the Biden administration to continue providing military aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in the country.
The former US president argued that “Liz Cheney is about ‘America last’”, as he scolded her over foreign policy, border security and election integrity.
“She’s the face of the Washington swamp and the same failed foreign policy of the Clintons, Bushes, the Obamas, the Bidens and the entire sick political establishment,” Trump claimed.
The remarks came after a poll revealed on Friday that the daughter of the former US Vice President Dick Cheney is trailing top primary competitor Harriet Hageman by 30 points.
The WPAi/Club for Growth PAC survey showed that 56 percent of Republican Wyoming primary voters would support Hageman if the election, scheduled for 16 August, were held today.
Trump endorsed Hageman to replace Cheney after the 55-year-old congresswoman became one of the two GOP members to join the Democrat-led committee probing the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot
. Both Trump and Hageman refer to Cheney as a “RINO,” which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”