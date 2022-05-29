International
Sudanese Sovereign Council Lifts State of Emergency in Country
20:51 GMT 29.05.2022
© AP Photo / Sudan Transitional Sovereign CouncilIn this photo provided by the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, center, speaks during a ceremony to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday Nov. 21, 2021. Burhan, said in televised statements that Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic cabinet until elections can be held. It would still remain under military oversight.
In this photo provided by the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, center, speaks during a ceremony to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday Nov. 21, 2021. Burhan, said in televised statements that Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic cabinet until elections can be held. It would still remain under military oversight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
© AP Photo / Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council
